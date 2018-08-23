Cal Crutchlow Extends LCR Honda MotoGP Contract Through 2020

Cal Crutchlow: MotoGP Contract News

After winning the 2009 World Supersport Championship, and spending a year with Yamaha in World Superbike, Cal Crutchlow joined MotoGP in 2011 with the Monster Yamaha Tech 3 team.

He spent three years with the satellite MotoGP team, claiming six podiums, but zero wins. He rode for Ducati Team in 2014, achieving one podium, before moving to the LCR Honda team in 2015.

From there his performances got much better; to date, the Brit has claimed seven podiums, which includes three wins – Brno and Phillip Island in 2016, and this year’s round in Argentina.

Crutchlow’s contract with the LCR Honda CASTROL team was up at the conclusion of 2018 MotoGP. But LCR confirmed Thursday – just before the British Grand Prix – that Crutchlow will remain with the independent team through 2020.

“I am very pleased to renew and extend my relationship with Honda HRC and the LCR Honda Team again in 2020,” Cal Crutchlow says.” We have all worked very hard and we have had great successes and will continue too, I’m sure. As I said in the past I have the best support I could ask for from Honda and Lucio and his Team do an excellent job to give me a competitive bike every weekend.”

LCR Honda also says that Crutchlow’s contribution to the development of the Honda RC213V machinery has been very important.

Yoshishige Nomura (HRC President) says: “We are happy to announce Cal’s contract extension. Last year we contracted with him for 2018 and 2019 as an HRC factory rider. This year he has again shown his strong talent and his performance deserves the status of factory rider. There is no better way to show him that than by making a new agreement with him, so we have decided to extend our contract. We’ve got to know Cal very well since he arrived at Honda in 2015. By hard work and by getting many good results he has contributed a lot to Honda and the LCR Honda MotoGP Team and he always gives us very useful feedback for the evolution of the RC213V.”

Lucio Cecchinello (LCR Team Principal) says: “We are very happy to continue our cooperation with Cal until, at least, the end of 2020. I believe that Cal has demonstrated an impressive talent since his arrival in Honda in 2015 and, once again, I want to thank him for the strong results we achieved together so far. The LCR Team will continue to support him in the best way together with the valuable cooperation of HRC and the LCR partners.”