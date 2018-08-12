2018 Austria MotoGP Results

The 2018 MotoGP riders only had a one-week break since the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Ahead of Brno MotoGP, Marc Marquez garnered the most attention. The reigning four-time MotoGP Champion earned pole, but had to settle for third behind Ducati Team pilots Jorge Lorenzo and winner Andrea Dovizioso.

The same scenario played out in Austria. Marquez once again topped the headlines ahead of the Grand Prix von Österreich at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot again earning the pole – his fourth this season.

But once again Marquez wouldn’t claim the victory. He put in all he had, but the win went to his future teammate, Lorenzo.

After dicing with Marquez – especially on the final three laps – the #99 Ducati GP18 rider earned victory by 0.130 of a second ahead of Marquez. Taking the final podium was the other Ducati Team rider Dovizioso.

These three have now claimed the podium in the past-two consecutive races.

This was Lorenzo’s third win of the season, including Mugello and Catalunya. After his victory, Lorenzo bumped Dovizioso for third in points; he now has 130 points, 12 behind Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Ross, who finished sixth at Austria MotoGP, and 71 behind the points leader Marquez.

2018 Austria MotoGP Results – Recap

Starting from second, Dovizioso took holeshot and early lead, followed by Marquez, LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Lorenzo and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

By the end of lap one, Lorenzo was out front, followed closely by Marquez and Dovizioso. The dicing began between Lorenzo and Marquez, which lasted for the 28-lap race.

When all was over, Marquez would lead 19 laps, and Lorenzo the other nine laps.

Dovizioso was in the fight for a bit, but he ran wide at turn one, which allowed the two leaders to open up a considerable gap at the front. When the Austria MotoGP race ended, Dovizioso would be credited with third for every lap. He finished 1.656 behind the Lorenzo.

As consistent was Crutchlow, who was credited with fourth for every single lap. Finishing in fifth behind the Brit was Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who beat Rossi to the line by nearly a second.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa (seventh, -14.156)

Rins (eighth, -16.644)

Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco (ninth, -20.760)

Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista (10th, -20.844)

The top Red Bull Factory Racing KTM rider was Bradley Smith, who finished 14th, 29 seconds behind. Taking the top Aprlia Racing Team Gresini spot was Aleix Espargaro, who finished 17th, 31 seconds behind.

The riders now break for two weeks ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which last season was won by Dovizioso.

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 25 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 182.8 39’40.688 2 20 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 182.8 +0.130 3 16 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 182.7 +1.656 4 13 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 182.1 +9.434 5 11 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 181.8 +13.169 6 10 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 181.7 +14.026 7 9 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 181.7 +14.156 8 8 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 181.5 +16.644 9 7 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 181.2 +20.760 10 6 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 181.2 +20.844 11 5 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 181.2 +21.114 12 4 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 181.0 +22.939 13 3 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 180.8 +26.523 14 2 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 180.6 +29.168 15 1 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 180.5 +30.072 16 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 180.5 +30.343 17 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 180.4 +31.775 18 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 180.2 +34.375 19 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 179.7 +40.171 20 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 178.8 +53.020 21 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 178.8 +53.261 22 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 178.7 +54.355 Not Classified 10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 178.8 18 Laps

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 of 19 rounds)