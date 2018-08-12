2018 Austria MotoGP Results
The 2018 MotoGP riders only had a one-week break since the Czech Republic Grand Prix.
Ahead of Brno MotoGP, Marc Marquez garnered the most attention. The reigning four-time MotoGP Champion earned pole, but had to settle for third behind Ducati Team pilots Jorge Lorenzo and winner Andrea Dovizioso.
The same scenario played out in Austria. Marquez once again topped the headlines ahead of the Grand Prix von Österreich at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot again earning the pole – his fourth this season.
But once again Marquez wouldn’t claim the victory. He put in all he had, but the win went to his future teammate, Lorenzo.
After dicing with Marquez – especially on the final three laps – the #99 Ducati GP18 rider earned victory by 0.130 of a second ahead of Marquez. Taking the final podium was the other Ducati Team rider Dovizioso.
These three have now claimed the podium in the past-two consecutive races.
This was Lorenzo’s third win of the season, including Mugello and Catalunya. After his victory, Lorenzo bumped Dovizioso for third in points; he now has 130 points, 12 behind Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Ross, who finished sixth at Austria MotoGP, and 71 behind the points leader Marquez.
2018 Austria MotoGP Results – Recap
Starting from second, Dovizioso took holeshot and early lead, followed by Marquez, LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Lorenzo and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.
By the end of lap one, Lorenzo was out front, followed closely by Marquez and Dovizioso. The dicing began between Lorenzo and Marquez, which lasted for the 28-lap race.
When all was over, Marquez would lead 19 laps, and Lorenzo the other nine laps.
Dovizioso was in the fight for a bit, but he ran wide at turn one, which allowed the two leaders to open up a considerable gap at the front. When the Austria MotoGP race ended, Dovizioso would be credited with third for every lap. He finished 1.656 behind the Lorenzo.
As consistent was Crutchlow, who was credited with fourth for every single lap. Finishing in fifth behind the Brit was Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who beat Rossi to the line by nearly a second.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
- Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa (seventh, -14.156)
- Rins (eighth, -16.644)
- Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco (ninth, -20.760)
- Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista (10th, -20.844)
The top Red Bull Factory Racing KTM rider was Bradley Smith, who finished 14th, 29 seconds behind. Taking the top Aprlia Racing Team Gresini spot was Aleix Espargaro, who finished 17th, 31 seconds behind.
The riders now break for two weeks ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which last season was won by Dovizioso.
2018 Austria MotoGP Results
|Pos.
|Points
|Num.
|Rider
|Nation
|Team
|Bike
|Km/h
|Time/Gap
|1
|25
|99
|Jorge LORENZO
|SPA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|182.8
|39’40.688
|2
|20
|93
|Marc MARQUEZ
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|182.8
|+0.130
|3
|16
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|ITA
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|182.7
|+1.656
|4
|13
|35
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|GBR
|LCR Honda CASTROL
|Honda
|182.1
|+9.434
|5
|11
|9
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|ITA
|Alma Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|181.8
|+13.169
|6
|10
|46
|Valentino ROSSI
|ITA
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|181.7
|+14.026
|7
|9
|26
|Dani PEDROSA
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|181.7
|+14.156
|8
|8
|42
|Alex RINS
|SPA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|181.5
|+16.644
|9
|7
|5
|Johann ZARCO
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|Yamaha
|181.2
|+20.760
|10
|6
|19
|Alvaro BAUTISTA
|SPA
|Angel Nieto Team
|Ducati
|181.2
|+20.844
|11
|5
|53
|Tito RABAT
|SPA
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|181.2
|+21.114
|12
|4
|25
|Maverick VIÑALES
|SPA
|Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|181.0
|+22.939
|13
|3
|29
|Andrea IANNONE
|ITA
|Team SUZUKI ECSTAR
|Suzuki
|180.8
|+26.523
|14
|2
|38
|Bradley SMITH
|GBR
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|180.6
|+29.168
|15
|1
|30
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|JPN
|LCR Honda IDEMITSU
|Honda
|180.5
|+30.072
|16
|55
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAL
|Monster Yamaha Tech 3
|Yamaha
|180.5
|+30.343
|17
|41
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|180.4
|+31.775
|18
|43
|Jack MILLER
|AUS
|Alma Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|180.2
|+34.375
|19
|21
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|ITA
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Honda
|179.7
|+40.171
|20
|45
|Scott REDDING
|GBR
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|178.8
|+53.020
|21
|17
|Karel ABRAHAM
|CZE
|Angel Nieto Team
|Ducati
|178.8
|+53.261
|22
|12
|Thomas LUTHI
|SWI
|EG 0,0 Marc VDS
|Honda
|178.7
|+54.355
|Not Classified
|10
|Xavier SIMEON
|BEL
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|178.8
|18 Laps
2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 of 19 rounds)
|Pos.
|Rider
|Bike
|Nation
|Points
|1
|Marc MARQUEZ
|Honda
|SPA
|201
|2
|Valentino ROSSI
|Yamaha
|ITA
|142
|3
|Jorge LORENZO
|Ducati
|SPA
|130
|4
|Andrea DOVIZIOSO
|Ducati
|ITA
|129
|5
|Maverick VIÑALES
|Yamaha
|SPA
|113
|6
|Danilo PETRUCCI
|Ducati
|ITA
|105
|7
|Johann ZARCO
|Yamaha
|FRA
|104
|8
|Cal CRUTCHLOW
|Honda
|GBR
|103
|9
|Andrea IANNONE
|Suzuki
|ITA
|84
|10
|Alex RINS
|Suzuki
|SPA
|66
|11
|Dani PEDROSA
|Honda
|SPA
|66
|12
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati
|AUS
|61
|13
|Alvaro BAUTISTA
|Ducati
|SPA
|57
|14
|Tito RABAT
|Ducati
|SPA
|35
|15
|Pol ESPARGARO
|KTM
|SPA
|32
|16
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|Yamaha
|MAL
|24
|17
|Franco MORBIDELLI
|Honda
|ITA
|22
|18
|Aleix ESPARGARO
|Aprilia
|SPA
|17
|19
|Bradley SMITH
|KTM
|GBR
|15
|20
|Scott REDDING
|Aprilia
|GBR
|12
|21
|Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|Honda
|JPN
|11
|22
|Mika KALLIO
|KTM
|FIN
|6
|23
|Karel ABRAHAM
|Ducati
|CZE
|4
|24
|Thomas LUTHI
|Honda
|SWI
|25
|Stefan BRADL
|Honda
|GER
|26
|Xavier SIMEON
|Ducati
|BEL
|27
|Sylvain GUINTOLI
|Suzuki
|FRA