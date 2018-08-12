2018 Austria MotoGP Results

The 2018 MotoGP riders only had a one-week break since the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

Ahead of Brno MotoGP, Marc Marquez garnered the most attention. The reigning four-time MotoGP Champion earned pole, but had to settle for third behind Ducati Team pilots Jorge Lorenzo and winner Andrea Dovizioso.

The same scenario played out in Austria. Marquez once again topped the headlines ahead of the Grand Prix von Österreich at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, the Repsol Honda RC213V pilot again earning the pole – his fourth this season.

Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo battles with Honda’s Marc Marquez

But once again Marquez wouldn’t claim the victory. He put in all he had, but the win went to his future teammate, Lorenzo.

After dicing with Marquez – especially on the final three laps – the #99 Ducati GP18 rider earned victory by 0.130 of a second ahead of Marquez. Taking the final podium was the other Ducati Team rider Dovizioso.

These three have now claimed the podium in the past-two consecutive races.

This was Lorenzo’s third win of the season, including Mugello and Catalunya. After his victory, Lorenzo bumped Dovizioso for third in points; he now has 130 points, 12 behind Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Ross, who finished sixth at Austria MotoGP, and 71 behind the points leader Marquez.

Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo

2018 Austria MotoGP Results – Recap

Starting from second, Dovizioso took holeshot and early lead, followed by Marquez, LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, Lorenzo and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

By the end of lap one, Lorenzo was out front, followed closely by Marquez and Dovizioso. The dicing began between Lorenzo and Marquez, which lasted for the 28-lap race.

When all was over, Marquez would lead 19 laps, and Lorenzo the other nine laps.

Honda’s Marc Marquez

Dovizioso was in the fight for a bit, but he ran wide at turn one, which allowed the two leaders to open up a considerable gap at the front. When the Austria MotoGP race ended, Dovizioso would be credited with third for every lap. He finished 1.656 behind the Lorenzo.

As consistent was Crutchlow, who was credited with fourth for every single lap. Finishing in fifth behind the Brit was Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who beat Rossi to the line by nearly a second.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

  • Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa (seventh, -14.156)
  • Rins (eighth, -16.644)
  • Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco (ninth, -20.760)
  • Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista (10th, -20.844)
Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

The top Red Bull Factory Racing KTM rider was Bradley Smith, who finished 14th, 29 seconds behind. Taking the top Aprlia Racing Team Gresini spot was Aleix Espargaro, who finished 17th, 31 seconds behind.

The riders now break for two weeks ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which last season was won by Dovizioso.

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap
1 25 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 182.8 39’40.688
2 20 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 182.8 +0.130
3 16 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 182.7 +1.656
4 13 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 182.1 +9.434
5 11 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 181.8 +13.169
6 10 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 181.7 +14.026
7 9 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 181.7 +14.156
8 8 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 181.5 +16.644
9 7 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 181.2 +20.760
10 6 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 181.2 +20.844
11 5 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 181.2 +21.114
12 4 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 181.0 +22.939
13 3 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 180.8 +26.523
14 2 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 180.6 +29.168
15 1 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 180.5 +30.072
16 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 180.5 +30.343
17 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 180.4 +31.775
18 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 180.2 +34.375
19 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 179.7 +40.171
20 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 178.8 +53.020
21 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 178.8 +53.261
22 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 178.7 +54.355
Not Classified
10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 178.8 18 Laps

 

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after 11 of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points
1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 201
2 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 142
3 Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 130
4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 129
5 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 113
6 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 105
7 Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 104
8 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 103
9 Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 84
10 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 66
11 Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 66
12 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 61
13 Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 57
14 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 35
15 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 32
16 Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 24
17 Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 22
18 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 17
19 Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 15
20 Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 12
21 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 11
22 Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6
23 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 4
24 Thomas LUTHI Honda SWI
25 Stefan BRADL Honda GER
26 Xavier SIMEON Ducati BEL
27 Sylvain GUINTOLI Suzuki FRA

