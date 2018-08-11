2018 Austria MotoGP Qualifying Results

For the fourth time this season, the reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez has claimed pole position.

The 25-year-old Spaniard dominated Saturday’s two free-practice sessions at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, but didn’t run away with the top qualifying position.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot Marquez took the pole with 1:23.241, a mere 0.002 of a second ahead of last year’s winner. Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovozioso, and 0.135 seconds ahead of Marquez’s future teammate, Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda’s Marc Marquez

This was Marquez’s 49th pole of his premier-class career. Due to the 0.002 of a second, this was the closest margin since Germany 2003.

“We’re on pole but it was all so very tight today,” Marc Marquez says. “The plan was to make three runs, but I was comfortable during my second exit and decided not to stop.”

“My last lap wasn’t perfect as I made a little mistake in the last corner and had to close the gas a little bit, but we got it anyway. I’ve felt good on the bike for the entire weekend, and today I was able to be fast during every practice, especially FP4, and that’s the most important thing.

“Anyway, we must keep pushing, keep working, and remain totally concentrated because Dovizioso and Lorenzo have a very good pace, consistent and fast. It looks like tomorrow will be dry and the warm-up will be crucial for choosing the best tire for the race;

“I’ve tested the soft and the medium, but it will be important to also understand the level of the rear hard spec. Of course I would like to win here and tomorrow I’ll start with that objective, but if it’s not possible, I’ll take points for the championship.”

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso

Qualifying on top of row two was Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who finished 0.262 of a second behind. Petrucci, who joins Ducati Team in 2019, will be joined on row two by LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow (-0.135 of a second), and Monster Yamaha Tech3 Yamaha’s Johann Zarco (-0.646).

Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo

Reale Avintia Racing Ducati’s Tito Rabat qualified seventh after graduating from Qualifying 2.

Rounding out the top 12 were:

  • Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone
  • Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa
  • The other factory Suzuki GSX-RR pilot Alex Rins, who was the final rider to post within a second of Marquez
  • Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi
  • Aprilia Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro
Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci

Round 11 of 19 in 2018 MotoGP begins is set to go green Sunday, August 12. For local TV times, visit 2018 MotoGP USA TV Schedule.

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2018 Austria MotoGP Qualifying Results from Red Bull Ring

Pos. Rider Time
1 Marc Marquez 01’23.241
2 Andrea Dovizioso 01’23.243
3 Jorge Lorenzo 01’23.376
4 Danilo Petrucci 01’23.503
5 Cal Crutchlow 01’23.812
6 Johann Zarco 01’23.887
7 Tito Rabat 01’23.922
8 Andrea Iannone 01’24.091
9 Daniel Pedrosa 01’24.124
10 Alex Rins 01’24.227
11 Maverick Viñales 01’24.284
12 Alvaro Bautista 01’24.342
13 Bradley Smith 01’24.245
14 Valentino Rossi 01’24.309
15 Aleix Espargaro 01’24.762
16 Franco Morbidelli 01’24.767
17 Jack Miller 01’24.805
18 Hafizh Syahrin 01’24.834
19 Xavier Simeon 01’24.868
20 Scott Redding 01’25.067
21 Takaaki Nakagami 01’25.178
22 Thomas Luthi 01’25.310
23 Karel Abraham 01’25.339

