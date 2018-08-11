2018 Austria MotoGP Qualifying Results

For the fourth time this season, the reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez has claimed pole position.

The 25-year-old Spaniard dominated Saturday’s two free-practice sessions at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, but didn’t run away with the top qualifying position.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot Marquez took the pole with 1:23.241, a mere 0.002 of a second ahead of last year’s winner. Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovozioso, and 0.135 seconds ahead of Marquez’s future teammate, Jorge Lorenzo.

This was Marquez’s 49th pole of his premier-class career. Due to the 0.002 of a second, this was the closest margin since Germany 2003.

“We’re on pole but it was all so very tight today,” Marc Marquez says. “The plan was to make three runs, but I was comfortable during my second exit and decided not to stop.”

“My last lap wasn’t perfect as I made a little mistake in the last corner and had to close the gas a little bit, but we got it anyway. I’ve felt good on the bike for the entire weekend, and today I was able to be fast during every practice, especially FP4, and that’s the most important thing.

“Anyway, we must keep pushing, keep working, and remain totally concentrated because Dovizioso and Lorenzo have a very good pace, consistent and fast. It looks like tomorrow will be dry and the warm-up will be crucial for choosing the best tire for the race;

“I’ve tested the soft and the medium, but it will be important to also understand the level of the rear hard spec. Of course I would like to win here and tomorrow I’ll start with that objective, but if it’s not possible, I’ll take points for the championship.”

Qualifying on top of row two was Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who finished 0.262 of a second behind. Petrucci, who joins Ducati Team in 2019, will be joined on row two by LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow (-0.135 of a second), and Monster Yamaha Tech3 Yamaha’s Johann Zarco (-0.646).

Reale Avintia Racing Ducati’s Tito Rabat qualified seventh after graduating from Qualifying 2.

Rounding out the top 12 were:

Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone

Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa

The other factory Suzuki GSX-RR pilot Alex Rins, who was the final rider to post within a second of Marquez

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi

Aprilia Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro

Round 11 of 19 in 2018 MotoGP begins is set to go green Sunday, August 12. For local TV times, visit 2018 MotoGP USA TV Schedule.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2018 Austria MotoGP Qualifying Results from Red Bull Ring