2018 Brno MotoGP Results & Recap

The second half of the 2018 MotoGP Championship began this weekend at Brno with the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

The track celebrated its 49th GP race Sunday, making it the second-oldest circuit that continuously held Grand Prix motorcycle races behind Assen (celebrated its 70th GP last month).

The energy was high for Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez ahead of round nine of 19. The 25-year-old Spaniard had won the last two consecutive races (Sachsenring and Assen), and had also won last year’s Brno race by over 12 seconds ahead of teammate Dani Pedrosa.

But from the start of the week, Marquez didn’t look so, well, Marquez. He only topped Free Practice 4 on Saturday, and qualified third behind Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi – a three-time winner at Brno – and poleman Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Regardless, the four-time MotoGP Champion was a clear favorite. He fought to the very end, but couldn’t claim sixth win in 2018 MotoGP. Rather, he had to settle for third.

Taking the victory after some historic battling with Rossi and Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo was Dovizioso, the Italian earning his second win of the season (his first arriving in Qatar).

And we mean earned – when the 21-lap race was complete, Dovizioso took the checkered flag by 0.178 of a second ahead teammate Lorenzo, who joins Repsol Honda in 2019. Marquez finished third, 0.368 of a second back.

The podium finishers crossed the line over two seconds ahead of the rest of the grid. Rossi had fought hard in the beginning, but lost some steam halfway through.

The nine-time World Champion finished fourth, 2.902 seconds behind Marquez, and a mere 0.056 ahead of LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow, who won at Brno two years ago.

When 2018 Brno MotoGP began, Rossi, who qualified second behind Dovi, grabbed the holeshot. He was followed into turn one by Dovizioso, Marquez and Lorenzo.

Dovi immediately took over the lead in turn two, while behind there was a three-way crash between Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM’s Bradley Smith and HRC Honda Team’s Stefan Bradl. All three riders suffered DNFs.

Rossi and Dovizioso began swapping the lead, as Lorenzo and Marquez battled for third.

By the half-way point, it was a fight between Dovizioso, Marquez, Rossi, Crutchlow, Lorenzo and future Ducati Team pilot Danilo Petrucci on the Alma Pramac Racing Ducati.

As the lap times dropped, Dovizioso, Marquez and Lorenzo opened a gap, leaving Rossi and Crutchlow behind to clash for fourth.

The final laps of the Czech Republic Grand Prix were intense as Dovizioso, Lorenzo and Marquez did all that was possible to claim the win.

But Dovizioso was able to outsmart them all, and take the win ahead of Lorenzo and Marquez, who celebrated his 100th MotoGP race with a podium finish.

Rossi beat Crutchlow four fourth, and they were followed by Petrucci and Monster Yamaha Tech3’s Johann Zarco. Rounding out the top 10 were Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa, Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista, and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone.

Marquez continues to lead the championship as he chases his fifth MotoGP title with 181 points, 49 ahead of Rossi. Dovizioso is no third in points, 68 behind Marquez.

The riders will have zero time off as they head to Austria’s Red Bull Ring, which is set to go green next Sunday, August 12. Last year it was also a battle between Dovizioso and Marquez, but Dovizioso would ultimately take the win.

2018 Brno MotoGP Results

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 25 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 165.5 41’07.728 2 20 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 165.5 +0.178 3 16 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 165.4 +0.368 4 13 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 165.3 +2.902 5 11 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 165.3 +2.958 6 10 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 165.2 +3.768 7 9 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 165.1 +6.159 8 8 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 165.0 +7.479 9 7 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 165.0 +7.575 10 6 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 164.9 +8.326 11 5 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 164.9 +8.653 12 4 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 164.4 +16.549 13 3 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 164.2 +19.603 14 2 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 164.1 +21.381 15 1 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 163.9 +23.159 16 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 163.6 +27.673 17 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 163.6 +28.311 18 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 162.8 +41.172 19 50 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 162.7 +42.411 20 10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 162.1 +50.941 Not Classified 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 164.2 13 Laps 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 162.1 16 Laps 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 36.7 20 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 0 Lap 6 Stefan BRADL GER HRC Honda Team Honda 0 Lap

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after 9 of 19 rounds)