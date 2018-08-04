2018 Brno MotoGP Qualifying Results

As qualifying began Saturday, all eyes were on Marc Marquez, who topped the fourth (final) free practice and is set to start his 100th MotoGP race Sunday.

But come qualifying, he was beat by two Italians – Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi and the man who secured the pole, Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso.

These top three riders were the only one to post within the 1:54 bracket. Ducati GP18 pilot Dovizioso, who won the opening round this season at Qatar, also posted a new fastest lap (fastest of 2018 sessions so far) at Qatar with a 1:54.689.

Rossi, who has three wins at Brno, finished 0.267 of a second behind Dovizioso. As for Marquez, Rossi topped last year’s winner by a mere 0.005 of a second.

“Until now it’s been an almost perfect weekend,” Dovizioso says. “We immediately started off quickly and this allowed us to work calmly for the race and arrive competitive in qualifying. More than the pole position, which is in any case important, I’m pleased with the time that we did.

“I didn’t expect to set this lap time, but when the others began to push hard I realized that my bike was so quick and I could push really hard as well. The Desmosedici responded well and I set an extraordinary time. For the race it’s not easy to understand who’s going to be in a good position, but my feeling is very good.”
Heading up row two is the other factory Ducati pilot, Jorge Lorenzo, who qualified ahead of LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchow – the 2016 winner at Brno – and Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci.

Rounding out the top 10 during 2018 Brno MotoGP Qualifying were Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco; the Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins; and 11-time Brno podium finisher Dani Pedrosa, who departs with Honda at the conclusion of 2018 MotoGP.

Heading into Sunday’s 21-lap MotoGP, the 25-year-old Marquez, who holds the pole record of 1:54.596 at Brno, enters the Czech Republic after a two-race winning streak (Assen, Sachsenring).

He has 165 points as he chases a fifth world title – 46 ahead of Rossi and 56 ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who qualified 12th.

For more, visit our 2018 Brno MotoGP Preview.

For local USA TV times, visit 2018 MotoGP USA TV schedule.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

Pos. Rider Time
1 Andrea Dovizioso 01’54.689
2 Valentino Rossi 01’54.956
3 Marc Marquez 01’54.961
4 Jorge Lorenzo 01’55.038
5 Cal Crutchlow 01’55.055
6 Danilo Petrucci 01’55.203
7 Johann Zarco 01’55.221
8 Andrea Iannone 01’55.270
9 Alex Rins 01’55.431
10 Daniel Pedrosa 01’55.474
11 Tito Rabat 01’55.686
12 Maverick Viñales 01’55.823
13 Franco Morbidelli 01’56.029
14 Alvaro Bautista 01’56.031
15 Bradley Smith 01’56.218
16 Hafizh Syahrin 01’56.285
17 Jack Miller 01’56.316
18 Stefan Bradl 01’56.330
19 Pol Espargaro 01’56.353
20 Takaaki Nakagami 01’56.512
21 Sylvain Guintoli 01’57.037
22 Thomas Luthi 01’57.208
23 Karel Abraham 01’57.217
24 Aleix Espargaro 01’57.250
25 Scott Redding 01’57.438
26 Xavier Simeon 01’58.048

