Why Marc Marquez is a Clear Favorite Ahead of 2018 Brno MotoGP

2018 Brno MotoGP Preview

Since joining the premier MotoGP class in 2013, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez has only finished off the podium once at Brno.

That was the 2014 Czech Grand Prix, and the four-time MotoGP Champion had to settle for fourth.

Marquez’s Brno podiums include two victories, one from last year’s Brno MotoGP event. The race began wet, but once a dry line appeared, Marquez decided to switch to slicks before the others.

This led to a dominating win by over 12 seconds ahead of his teammate Dani Pedrosa.

Marquez has this energy going, plus much more as the 2018 MotoGP Championship heads to Brno for round 10 of 19.

The 25-year-old Spaniard, who holds the pole record of 1:54.596 at Brno, enters the Czech Republic after a two-race winning streak (Assen, Sachsenring).

He also will compete in a milestone 100th MotoGP race this weekend. It’s worth taking a quick look at his 99-MotoGP race stats so far:

40 wins

70 podiums

48 pole positions

42 fastest laps

4 World Titles (the youngest-ever rider to win four premier-class World Championships)

Marquez has won five rounds this season, and leads the standings with 165 points – 46 ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi, and 56 ahead of Rossi’s teammate, Maverick Vinales.

Speaking ahead of 2018 Brno MotoGP, Marquez says “We had a good test at Brno and we’re coming off of wins at two very different races, one an all-out battle and one more tactical, so we arrive in Brno in a confident mood.

“It was also good to enjoy a few days of vacation to recharge the batteries and prepare for the second half of the season, which will still be very long with 10 races to go, and not easy at all.

“Our rivals are riding fast at every circuit and in every situation, so we must understand and plan the best strategy each time. We’re working very well with the team and the HRC engineers, and we must continue that trend.

“I’ll go to Brno not thinking about the advantage in the Championship, as if we were all still at the beginning, on zero points. The target for Sunday is to try and win, but if the situation won’t allow it, we’ll manage to get the best result possible.”

With all these stats behind him, Marquez is the clear favorite at Brno, though he’ll have pressure from Rossi, the Ducati Team duo of Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso, along with Repsol Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa, who departs from Honda at the conclusion of 2019 MotoGP.

In regards to successful manufacturers and riders at Brno, it’s also worth noting the following stats:

Since the first Grand Prix race in the premier class in Brno, Honda is the most successful manufacturer with 18 wins, eight in the modern MotoGP class, including the last two years with Cal Crutchlow and Marc Marquez

Yamaha has 12 wins in the premier class, including six in modern MotoGP class since 2002 with Max Biaggi (1), Valentino Rossi (3) and Jorge Lorenzo (2)

Ducati have taken two MotoGP wins at Brno with Loris Capirossi in 2006 and Casey Stoner in 2007. The last podium finish for a Ducati rider at the Czech GP was 3rd in 2010 for Casey Stoner

The 2018 Czech GP begins Friday with free practice, followed by practice/qualifying Saturday and the 21-lap MotoGP, which begins at 8 a.m. Sunday, August 3.

For local TV times, visit 2018 MotoGP USA TV Schedule.

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after nine of 19 rounds):