2019 MotoGP Preseason Test Schedule & Dates Confirmed

Just ahead of the mid-season start of 2018 MotoGP at Brno, the official 2019 MotoGP Preseason Test calendar was confirmed.

Joining the three usual classes in Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing – MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 – is the all-new MotoE class, which brings electric moto racing to the FIM world stage.

Testing for 2019 MotoGP begins as usual with the post-season test at Valencia following the final race that’s scheduled for November 18. This year the Valencia test will occur the Tuesday and Wednesday after the season finale.

Later in the month the premier class will also meet at Jerez for another test.

Come February 2019, the premier-class heads to Sepang International Circuit, and then Losail International Circuit ahead of the official opening race of the 2019 MotoGP calendar, which has yet to be announced.

Following are the official test dates for each class:

2019 MotoGP Preseason Test Schedule:

Valencia Test: November 20-21, 2018

Jerez Test: November 28-29, 2018

Sepang Shakedown: February 1-3, 2019

Sepang Test: February 6-8, 2019

Qatar Test: February 23-25, 2019

2019 Moto2 and Moto3 Preseason Test Schedule:

Jerez Moto2/MotoE Test: November 23-25, 2018

Jerez Moto2/Moto3 Test: February 20-22, 2019

Qatar Moto2/Moto3 Test: March 1-3, 2019

2019 MotoE Preseason Test Schedule: