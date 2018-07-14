2018 Sachsenring MotoGP Qualifying Results

We can begin this report off the same we did for our Sachsenring MotoGP preview – Marc Marquez is the undisputed champion at Sachsenring.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot claimed his ninth-straight pole across all classes at the German circuit.

It wasn’t a runaway pole position for Marquez, though. The four-time reigning MotoGP Champion claimed the top qualifying position by just 0.025 of a second ahead of Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, who joins Andrea Dovizioso on the Ducati Team in 2018.

Claiming the final podium position was Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo, who finished 0.032 of a second behind.

En route to his 76th pole across all classes – 48th in MotoGP – Marquez also set a new pole record at 1:20.270.

“Honestly, I didn’t really feel we would be able to take pole today, but we did and it’s fantastic,” Marc Marquez says. “The team planned the perfect strategy, which was to try and use three tires, and I think that’s what gave me pole position. I knew the two Ducatis were very fast on new tires, but already during my second run, I understood that I would be able to push more on my next and final exit, on the hard tyre option, which was the one I was feeling best with.

“I did it, but I also made a few mistakes, one in turn three where I nearly crashed! Anyway, I kept pushing and pushing on my final lap, and finally 25 thousandths of a second gave me the pole. I’m sorry for Danilo [Petrucci], but we’re both on the front row and that’s what ultimately counts.

“Regarding tomorrow, I think we’ll have two races—I mean the first 15 laps and the second 15 laps. In the first half, everyone will be fast but in the second half the tires will drop, and that moment will be the key. We’ve worked a lot to try and keep our pace on used tires in the high ’21s, but it’s tough and will also be tough tomorrow.”

Qualifying fourth was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, who was followed by Dovizioso and the man who trails Marquez by 41 points, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

Rounding out the top 10 were LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone, Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

The 2018 Germany Grand Prix is set to go green at 8 a.m. ET Sunday. For broadcast times, visit 2018 MotoGP TV Schedule.

2018 Germany MotoGP Qualifying Results