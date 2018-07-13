2018 Sachsenring MotoGP Preview

Marc Marquez is the undisputed champion at the Sachsenring circuit, the Spaniard having eight-straight victories at the Germany Circuit across all classes since 2010.

The 2018 MotoGP Championship heads to Germany this weekend for the only time of the season.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of round nine of 19 in 2018 MotoGP.

1. Repsol Honda’s Marquez has won every race in Sachsering since 2010: one in the former 125cc two-stroke class; two in the Moto2 class; and the last five in the premier MotoGP class.

2. Marquez enters the Germany Grand Prix after claiming his fourth win this season two weeks ago in Assen. The Dutch TT win was his 39th premier-class victory (65 across all classes).

“The victory we scored at Assen was important because it was a race where it was incredibly easy to make a mistake but instead we were able to increase our advantage in the Championship. Now we go to a very different circuit where we’re normally very strong, but every year is different; you could object that I often repeat this idea, but it’s true! Weather could play an important role, as we’ve seen in the past: if it’s rainy or mixed, everything will change very quickly and you must be ready. So we’ll see; we’ll go there and try to find our level and be strong from the start of the weekend. Then on Sunday we’ll try and fight for the podium again.” – Marc Marquez

3. The four-time reigning MotoGP Champion Marquez has the points lead with 140 – 41 ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

4. Since 2010, a Repsol Honda rider has always been the premier-class race winner at Sachsenring: Pedrosa in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and Márquez in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. Marquez and Pedrosa also finished 1-2 in 2014 and 2015.

5. After 18 years of Grand Prix Motorcycle Racing competition, Pedrosa announced his retirement during Thursday’s press conference. He will retire at the conclusion of 2018 MotoGP, and will be awarded as a MotoGP Legend at the season finale in Valenica.

6. With 14 wins, Honda has the record for victories at the Sachsenring Circuit, which joined the World Championship in 1998. Next is Yamaha with four (three for Rossi, one for Max Biaggi).

7. Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi has six wins across all classes at Sachsering, including four in the premier class. His last win in Germany arrived in 2009.

“Assen was an incredible race, so I really want to get back on track again. I don’t know if we can repeat a race like that at the Sachsenring, but we’ll try to do everything to be at the front with the top riders. Last year’s German GP was not a very positive weekend for us, so it will be very important to understand our potential this weekend. We will have to work hard, starting from the first practice session on Friday, to get ready for the race, but I’m confident. I feel good and my team are working really well. The race at the Sachsenring is the last race before the short MotoGP summer break, so we want to do our best to make it a good battle on Sunday, to end the first half of the season in a good way.” – Valentino Rossi

8. Besides Rossi, Marquez’s other big threat is the other factory Yamaha YZR-M1 pilot, Maverick Vinales. The Spaniard has never won at Sachsenring in the premier class, but has two podiums there in 125cc/Moto3 classes. Vinales is third in points, 47 behind Marquez.

9. Ducati is the only other manufacturer to win a premier-class race at Sachsenring. Casey Stoner earned the victory back in 2008.

10. Jorge Lorenzo went on a two-race winning streak with the Ducati Team at Mugello and Catalunya, but only managed seventh at Assen two weeks ago. Lorenzo, who joins Repsol Honda in 2019 MotoGP, has never won at Sachsenring, but the Spaniard claimed seven podiums there across all classes, including four runner-up finishes in MotoGP.

11. Other riders to look out for are LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who has solid finishes at Sachsenring, and Monster Yamaha Tech3’s Jonas Folger, who finished second last season, putting pressure on Marquez to the final lap.

12. The Germany Grand Prix is the final race before a three-week summer break. The second half of the series will begin August 5 at Brno in the Czek Republic.

13. BeIN Sports will provide live USA TV coverage of the 30-lap Sachsenring MotoGP from 4:50 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 15.

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after 8 of 19 rounds):