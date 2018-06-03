2018 Mugello MotoGP Results

When MotoGP heads to Mugello, all eyes are on the home hero Valentino Rossi.

Heading into round six of 19, the nine-time World Champion had seven wins at Mugello, the most of any MotoGP pilot.

The 39-year-old Italian was quick throughout practice, and claimed the pole position Saturday – the 65th of his career. This tied him with Jorge Lorenzo for second in all-time pole positions across all GP classes (Marc Marquez leads with 74).

Come race day, Rossi did capitalize on the endless fans donning yellow and his pole position. But it wasn’t a win. Rossi had to settle for third behind two other Italian favorites – Ducati Team GP18 pilots Lorenzo, the winner, and runner-up Andrea Dovizioso.

This was Lorenzo’s first win aboard the Ducati, a prototype he has struggled with since joining last season. His best finish to date with the Italian manufacturer was second last season in Malaysia, which was only one of three podiums the Spaniard earned with Ducati.

Lorenzo, who now has six wins at Mugello, started from second on the grid, and got into first on the opening lap. From there, he was untouchable. The five-time World Champion led all 23 laps to take his first win since Valencia in 2016, which was his final race with the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team.

Dovi finished 6.370 seconds behind, and Rossi 6.629 seconds behind.

Team Suzuki ECSTAR’s Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins claimed fourth and fifth, respectively, and were followed by LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow, the Brit who won in Argentina.

Rounding out the top 10 were Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci; Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Mavericak Vinales; Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista; and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco.

Six riders crashed out; Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa, Angel Nieto Team Ducati’s Karel Abraham and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Scott Redding crashed out on the opening lap. Also DNFing were Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro; Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller; and Marc VDS Honda’s Thomas Luthi.

After six of 19 rounds, Marquez, who won three-consecutive rounds heading into Mugello, leads the points battle with 95 points, 23 ahead of Rossi and 28 ahead of Vinales.

The MotoGP series now breaks for two weeks ahead of the Grand Prix of Catalunya at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2018 Mugello MotoGP Results

Pos. Points Num. Rider Nation Team Bike Km/h Time/Gap 1 25 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 173.4 41’43.230 2 20 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 173.0 +6.370 3 16 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 173.0 +6.629 4 13 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 172.9 +7.885 5 11 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 172.9 +7.907 6 10 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 172.8 +9.120 7 9 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 172.7 +10.898 8 8 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 172.7 +11.060 9 7 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team Ducati 172.7 +11.154 10 6 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 172.2 +17.644 11 5 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 172.0 +20.256 12 4 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 171.9 +22.435 13 3 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 171.9 +22.464 14 2 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 171.9 +22.495 15 1 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 171.6 +26.644 16 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 170.8 +39.311 17 10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 169.3 +1’01.211 18 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 133.0 5 Laps Not Classified 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 172.0 4 Laps 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing Ducati 161.8 22 Laps 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 158.6 22 Laps Not Finished 1st Lap 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 0 Lap 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team Ducati 0 Lap 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 0 Lap

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after six of 19 rounds)

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 95 2 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 72 3 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 67 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 66 5 Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 64 6 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 63 7 Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 60 8 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 56 9 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 49 10 Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 41 11 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 33 12 Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 29 13 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 27 14 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 23 15 Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 19 16 Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 17 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 17 18 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 13 19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 10 20 Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 7 21 Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6 22 Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 5 23 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 1 24 Thomas LUTHI Honda SWI 25 Xavier SIMEON Ducati BEL

2018 Mugello MotoGP Results | Photo Gallery