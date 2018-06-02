2018 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results

With seven victories before his home crowd at Mugello, Valentino Rossi is the winningest rider at the Tuscan circuit that will host its 33rd year of GP races this Sunday.

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 pilot wasted no time making his reign known Saturday when he claimed the pole position at Mugello – the 65th of his Grand Prix career, and eighth at Mugello.

Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results Yamaha Valentino Rossi
Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi

Before a raving crowd covered in yellow colors to cheer on their home hero, the nine-time World Champion Rossi claimed pole with a lap time of 1:46.208, which ousted Andrea Iannone’s record from 2015 of 1:46.489 (Ducati Team).

Qualifying on the front row with Rossi were Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo (-0.035) and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales (-0.096). Lorenzo is now tied with Rossi in second for most pole positions across all GP classes. The pole leader remains Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez with 74.

Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results Ducati Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati’s Jorge Lorenzo

Heading up row two ahead of Sunday’s 23-lap Grand Prix of Italy Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone, the Italian qualifying ahead of Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and four-time MotoGP Champion Marquez.

Read our 2018 Mugello MotoGP Preview

Marquez was quick from the outset, but couldn’t keep his momentum going. The RC213V pilot has won the past three races, including a dominating performance two weeks ago in Le Mans, but has only one premier-class win at Mugello (2014).

Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results Yamaha Maverick Vinales
Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales

Row three consists of Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, who set a new top speed Friday of 215.24 mph, qualified seventh ahead of LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow, who won in Argentina, Monster Yamaha Tech3’s Johann Zarco, and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

The grid is now set for 2018 Mugello MotoGP, which gets underway at 8 a.m. ET. Marquez leads the points battle with 95, 36 ahead of Vinales, 37 ahead of Zarco, and 39 ahead of Rossi.

Check out of 2018 MotoGP TV Schedule for television times!

Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results Suzuki Andrea Iannone
Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone

2018 Mugello MotoGP Qualifying Results

Pos. Rider Time
1 Valentino Rossi 01’46.208
2 Jorge Lorenzo 01’46.243
3 Maverick Viñales 01’46.304
4 Andrea Iannone 01’46.347
5 Danilo Petrucci 01’46.445
6 Marc Marquez 01’46.454
7 Andrea Dovizioso 01’46.500
8 Cal Crutchlow 01’46.813
9 Johann Zarco 01’46.830
10 Alex Rins 01’46.909
11 Jack Miller 01’46.998
12 Franco Morbidelli 01’47.002
13 Tito Rabat 01’46.908
14 Hafizh Syahrin 01’47.188
15 Pol Espargaro 01’47.355
16 Alvaro Bautista 01’47.708
17 Bradley Smith 01’47.818
18 Takaaki Nakagami 01’47.868
19 Thomas Luthi 01’47.989
20 Daniel Pedrosa 01’48.065
21 Aleix Espargaro 01’48.286
22 Karel Abraham 01’48.532
23 Scott Redding 01’48.744
24 Xavier Simeon 01’48.794
25 Michele Pirro 01’47.803

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR