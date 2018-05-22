2018 Le Mans MotoGP Video Recaps

Though home hero Johann Zarco topped the headlines heading into the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, he wasn’t able to top the results sheet.

The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha YZR-M1 pilot claimed pole, but crashed out while challenging Jorge Lorenzo for the lead with 20 of 27 laps remaining.

Ducati Team’s Lorenzo didn’t take the win, though – he had to settle for sixth. Earning the win – his third consecutive in 2018 MotoGP – was Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez.

Marquez started from second on the grid, but didn’t get his typical quick start. He battled his way into third quickly, and after Zarco crashed, Marquez passed Lorenzo with 18 laps to go. He remained out front to claim his 38th premier-class victory, tying him with Casey Stoner.

Joining Marquez on the grid were Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

With is win, Marquez was able extend his lead to 95 points – 36 ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

Fourteen rounds remain, and the series heads to Mugello in two weeks for the Italian Grand Prix.

Here are the top-three videos we found from the French GP at Le Mans. Enjoy.

Photos

by Luciano Bianchetto