2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results

When European riders are discussed in MotoGP, the Spaniards and Italians get most of the attention.

Since joining the premier-class ranks in 2017, Johann Zarco has brought France into the mix. The lone French rider headed into his home race at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit with much energy, not only due to riding before a home crowd, but also because two weeks ago he secured second in Jerez.

2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results Johann Zarco Yamaha
Zarco also entered Le Mans – where he claimed his first premier-class podium in 2017 – 12 points behind the series leader, Respol Honda’s Marc Marquez. He then further built on the energy Saturday by claiming the pole.

To the crowd’s dismay, though, Zarco crashed out while in second, sandwiched between early leader Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) and Marquez at the Turn 8 with 20 of 27 laps to go.

Two laps later Marquez was in the lead, and did what he does best – stayed out front to the checkered flag to earn his 38th-career MotoGP victory, tying him with the now-retired Casey Stoner.

2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results Honda's Marc Marquez
When 2018 Le Mans MotoGP results were in, Marquez, who started from second on the grid, was joined on the overall podium by Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

This was Marquez’s third-straight win, allowing him to increase his lead in the championship after five of 19 rounds. Marquez now has 95 points – 36 ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results Ducati Danilo Petrucci
When the race began, Marquez got the holeshot, but lost it to Lorenzo, who quickly took off and was chased down by Zarco. Marquez fell back behind Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso and Petrucci, with Rossi in tow.

After a bad start, Zarco was able to challenge the early leader Lorenzo, who has a record five wins at Le Mans.

2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results Yamaha Valentino Rossi
Once Zarco crashed, it took Marquez only two more laps to get into the lead. From there, he remained out front as those behind fought for the remaining podium positions. Petrucci and Rossi did the same, and both Italians remained out front, riding consistently and able to claim the second and third podium positions, respectively.

Lorenzo also lost two more places, finishing sixth behind Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa in fifth, and Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miller in fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Vinales; LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow, who rode after being hospitalized Saturday following a nasty high side during qualifying; Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro; and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results Cal Crutchlow Honda
Besides Zarco, two other notable front-runners crashed out – Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone (on first lap) and Dovizioso on lap five.

The series no breaks for two weeks ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, where Dovizioso claimed the win ahead of Vinales and Petrucci.

2018 Le Mans MotoGP Results:

Pos. Rider Time
1 Marc Marquez 41’49.773
2 Danilo Petrucci 00’02.310
3 Valentino Rossi 00’05.350
4 Jack Miller 00’06.314
5 Daniel Pedrosa 00’07.419
6 Jorge Lorenzo 00’10.355
7 Maverick Viñales 00’23.758
8 Cal Crutchlow 00’25.795
9 Aleix Espargaro 00’26.606
10 Alex Rins 00’27.397
11 Pol Espargaro 00’32.304
12 Hafizh Syahrin 00’34.962
13 Franco Morbidelli 00’37.881
14 Bradley Smith 00’38.299
15 Takaaki Nakagami 00’41.986
16 Thomas Luthi 00’45.260
17 Karel Abraham 00’56.872
18 Xavier Simeon 01’12.117
19 Scott Redding 17 laps
20 Tito Rabat 17 laps
21 Johann Zarco 19 laps
22 Andrea Dovizioso 23 laps
23 Alvaro Bautista 26 laps

 

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after five of 19 rounds):

Pos. Rider Bike Nation Points
1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 95
2 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha SPA 59
3 Johann ZARCO Yamaha FRA 58
4 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 56
5 Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati ITA 54
6 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 49
7 Andrea IANNONE Suzuki ITA 47
8 Cal CRUTCHLOW Honda GBR 46
9 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati ITA 46
10 Dani PEDROSA Honda SPA 29
11 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 24
12 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 22
13 Pol ESPARGARO KTM SPA 18
14 Jorge LORENZO Ducati SPA 16
15 Franco MORBIDELLI Honda ITA 16
16 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 13
17 Hafizh SYAHRIN Yamaha MAL 13
18 Alvaro BAUTISTA Ducati SPA 12
19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 10
20 Mika KALLIO KTM FIN 6
21 Scott REDDING Aprilia GBR 5
22 Bradley SMITH KTM GBR 5
23 Karel ABRAHAM Ducati CZE 1
24 Thomas LUTHI Honda SWI
25 Xavier SIMEON Ducati BEL

