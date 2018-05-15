Ducati Island Returns to Laguna Seca for 2018 World Superbike

Ducati Island Returns to Laguna Seca

For the ardent Ducatisti who is a fan of road racing, the Ducati Island experiences at MotoGP or World Superbike are a must.

The brand of the Borgo Panigale region of Bologna had success with its Ducati Island at Austin MotoGP last month, and now it brings that energy to the World Superbike infield June 22-24 during the Laguna Seca WorldSBK round.

The highlights of this year’s event include the Scrambler 1100, new rider initiatives, and a special ticket package.

The three-day Ducati special WSBK package will be offered for $179 per person, available for purchase here – Ducati Ticket Package (promo code DUCATI).

The 2018 Laguna Seca WorldSBK Ducati Island package includes:

Three-day event admission and paddock access

VIP parking

Grandstand seating at turn four

Commemorative Ducati gift and souvenir program

Participation in the Ducati track walk

An opportunity to ride your motorcycle on the track during the Ducati parade lap on

Friday, June 22

Also on display will be the new lineup, including the new Scrambler 1100, which will be on display. Scrambler demos will also be available to licensed guests, while Scrambler Sixty2 will be on a dyno offered to those new to motorcycling who are interested in a first-hand experience.

Ducati Island will also include live entertainment on the Ducati stage and Ducati SBK rider team visits, as well as partner displays and more.

Ducati rider Chaz Davies, a three-time race winner and fan favorite, will defend his Race One win from last season, joined by contenders Marco Melandri and Michael Ruben Rinaldi, will battle it out on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile circuit in front of fans of all ages.

This welcoming atmosphere of Ducati Island at Laguna Seca mirrors the brand’s dedication to new riders, reflected in the recently introduced New Rider Program, which will reimburse $250 toward a state-authorized rider education course with the purchase of an eligible Ducati.