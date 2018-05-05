2018 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results

For the first time since the 2016 British Grand Prix, Cal Crutchlow has claimed pole. The Brit’s first pole of 2018 MotoGP arrived Saturday at Spain’s Jerez circuit for round four of 19.

Crutchlow, who won round two at Argentina’s Termas de Rio Hondo, was strong throughout the free practice sessions, leading Friday ahead of Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa, who dominated at Jerez last year.

The 32-year-old LCR Castrol Honda RC213V pilot then put in three flying laps during the 15-minute qualifying two session, claiming the pole with a new record of 1:37.653. With his time, Crutchlow topped Jorge Lorenzo’s previous record of 1:37.910 (2015, Yamaha YZR-M1).

Joining Crutchlow on the front row are Pedrosa, who recently had surgery on the wrist he broke during a crash in Argentina, and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco, who joins the Red Bull Factory KTM team in 2019.

Pedrosa finished 0.259 of a second behind Crutchlow, and Zarco 0.303 behind.

“I’ve only been on the front row once since here in Jerez last year, so it’s nice to take a pole position,” Cal Crutchlow says. “We’re here to race of course, and that’s the key point of the weekend, but after bad qualifying in the last two races it’s nice to make up for that and get the pole for my LCR Honda Castrol Team.

“I’m not sure these are the best conditions for our bike, honestly speaking. We have to manage the situation with the front tyre very carefully, but I think we did a good job overall today. We made the gamble with three tires, although I might still have taken pole using just two if I’d needed.

“I didn’t push enough with the first tire. I just wanted to finish the lap and set a benchmark, so I wish I’d pushed a bit harder. Then with the second I found I had more grip than I thought.

“We’ve done the hard work in the winter in the tests and I think it’s all paying off now. I hope for a good race tomorrow and an enjoyable race for myself and all the fans. I’m sure there’s going to be a good battle.”

Qualifying fourth is Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo, who earned his first podium finish with Ducati last season at Jerez. He is joined on row two by the reigning MotoGP Champion and Circuit of the Americas winner Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins.

Rounding out the top 10 in 2018 Jerez MotoGP qaulifying were Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone, Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi.

The 25-rider grid returns to Jerez Sunday for the 25-lap MotoGP. The race goes green at 8 a.m. ET.

Photos by Luciano Bianchetto

2018 Jerez MotoGP Qualifying Results