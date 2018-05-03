Johann Zarco MotoGP News

The lone Frenchman in 2018 MotoGP, Johann Zarco is about to switch rides once again. Zarco, who currently competes aboard the Monster Yamaha Tech3 YZR-M1, will join the Red Bull KTM Factory Team for the 2019 and 2020 MotoGP seasons.

Zarco, 27, began his career by winning the Red Bull Rookies Cup aboard a KTM in 2007. From there he raced three years in the former 125cc (two-stroke) class (2009-2011), and six years in the Moto2 class (2012-2016), taking the Moto2 title in 2015 and 2016.

Zarco joined the MotoGP class on the satellite Yamaha in 2017, claiming three podiums that year, which helped earn him the 2017 Rookie of the Year. So far in 2018 his best finish is second at Argentina’s Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in April.

During his career, he competed on Aprilia, Derbi Motobi, Suter, Caterham Suter, and Kalex machinery.

For 2019, Zarco joins Pol Espargaro on the Red Bull Factory Racing Team RC16, which confirms the rumor that begin earlier this season.

“There has always been a good contact with Johann and since the Red Bull Rookies Cup,” says Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director. “We supported the Moto2 project through WP and our Moto3 Team Manager Aki Ajo is a good friend of him. We also have a nice connection with his manager Laurent Fellon.

“It was a group effort to get this done. We had to trust in our capability to build a winning bike and Johann would not come over if he did not see and feel that trust. We feel very responsible now to get that package strong enough so that he can continue on the level where he is. It is our big target.

“It is clear that we want to take another step in MotoGP. The first two years were about building up the project and to get everything running. You always want to get the best possible riders on board and it’s obvious with Johann beating the factory guys on satellite machinery and consistently qualifying on the front row means he is a strong fighter with a strong sprit. I’m convinced we can reach the next level with a rider like Johann with us.”

As for Zarco’s replacement on the Monster Tech3 Yamaha, nobody has been confirmed.