2018 Austin MotoGP Results

The energy was beyond high for Marc Marquez as he looked to keep his reign at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

The Repsol Honda RC213V pilot was under much pressure from the numerous penalties over the past week, including the one that made headlines with Valentino Rossi.

The four-time MotoGP Champion entered COTA as the undefeated champion, winning every race in the Lone Stare State from pole since the Austin circuit joined the Grand Prix Championship in 2013.

Marquez claimed pole, but due to an incident with Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, he was penalized. Marquez was forced to start from fourth; this gave Vinales the pole, and the Spaniard YZR-M1 pilot was hungry for a first win in 2018.

Marquez was not about to be de-throned in Texas. He got into second quickly, and then took the lead on the opening lap.

Marquez immediately pulled away from the group, and began a comfortable winning pace in Texas. When the 20 laps were complete, Marquez claimed his first win of 2018 MotoGP, and his sixth-straight in Austin.

Joining Marquez on the podium in Texas were Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales, and Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone. Vinales, who started on pole after Marquez’s penalty, finished 3.560 seconds behind, and Iannone, who led Friday free practice at COTA, finished 6.704 seconds behind.

Following is the official race report from MotoGP.com.

It’s closer than ever as the flag falls at the end of the Americas GP, with Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) taking the win and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) taking the Championship lead as Texas shook up the standings. There are now five riders within eight points at the top of the title fight – with Marquez a point off the top after his win, and Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) moving up to third after a second place finish at COTA.

With a stacked front two rows, the race at COTA was on. Watch every adrenaline packed moment from the Lonestar State

The Americas GP also made it back-to-back podium finishes for Suzuki, with Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) putting in an impressive push from the front row to take third and his first rostrum finish of the season – and first rostrum with the Hamamatsu factory.

It was also Iannone who got the holeshot from second on the grid, but Marquez also got a stunner from Row 2 – slotting into second and on the chase behind the ‘Maniac’. Making his move soon after and taking the lead, the number 93 started to pull a gap – but Iannone wasn’t done, and gave it everything for a late dive up the inside of the reigning Champion. Running a bit wide on the exit, Marquez took him back – then putting his head down.

From there on out, the spectacular ballet of man and machine once more ruled the rodeo in Texas – with the victory making it ten consecutive premier class wins for Marquez on US soil.

Behind, however, it was getting pretty tight. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) was pressuring teammate Viñales for third as Iannone held firm in second. But lap-by-lap, Viñales was able to ease away and stake his claim on P2 – closing in on Iannone before a well-judged pass into Turn 1 saw the Spaniard able to get through and then pull away. Keeping it calm, he took his first podium of the season in second, and Iannone did the same in third.

Rossi came home fourth, with Dovizioso taking fifth after a particularly difficult weekend. Well-rewarded for a solid race, the 2017 Runner Up is now the leader of the pack once again after his controlled performance, including a late race pass on Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3).

Zarco was top Independent Team rider in P6, with former Championship leader Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) sliding out at the final corner when attacking the Frenchman earlier in the race. Alex RIns (Team Suzuki Ecstar) also then suffered a tumble soon after – riders ok and Crutchlow able to rejoin.

Meanwhile, Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) followed up two stunning showings on Friday and Saturday to come home in a superhuman P7. Back on track and racing just over a week after surgery on his broken wrist sustained in the Argentina GP, the ‘Little Samurai’ rode a heroic push through the pain barrier around the punishing, technical challenge of the Circuit of the Americas in a performance worthy of the history books, taking home nine points ahead of the Championship’s return to one of his best venues: Jerez.

There was a Borgo Panigale battle around three seconds behind three-time World Champion Pedrosa, with Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia Racing) impressively beating Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) to the line for eighth. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) completed the top ten, putting in an impressive push to keep Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) behind him after a tough race for the five-time World Champion.

Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) took P12, ahead of some impressive points for Pol Espargaro and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in P13. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was top rookie in P14, ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team).

So there we have it. The rodeo is ridden and the points are given, and what a Championship we have on our hands as we head for Jerez: five riders within eight points, with ‘DesmoDovi’ the man in the lead on the road to Europe. Marquez trails him by one point, Viñales by five and Crutchlow by eight – with Zarco equal on points with the Brit, back in P5 due to Crutchlow having a race win.

Next up is Jerez. The Grand Prix of Spain takes place May 4-6.

2018 Austin MotoGP Results

Pos. Rider Manufacturer Nationality Time 1 Marc Marquez Honda ESP 41’52.002 2 Maverick Viñales Yamaha ESP 00’03.560 3 Andrea Iannone Suzuki ITA 00’06.704 4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha ITA 00’09.587 5 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati ITA 00’13.570 6 Johann Zarco Yamaha FRA 00’14.231 7 Daniel Pedrosa Honda ESP 00’18.201 8 Tito Rabat Honda ESP 00’28.537 9 Jack Miller Honda AUS 00’28.671 10 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia ESP 00’28.875 11 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati ESP 00’31.355 12 Danilo Petrucci Ducati ITA 00’34.993 13 Takaaki Nakagami Honda JPN 00’39.335 14 Alvaro Bautista Ducati ESP 00’40.887 15 Bradley Smith KTM GBR 00’48.475 16 Scott Redding Ducati GBR 00’49.995 17 Thomas Luthi Honda CHE 00’51.115 18 Cal Crutchlow Honda GBR 00’59.055 19 Xavier Simeon Ducati BEL 00’59.747 20 Franco Morbidelli Honda ITA 01’00.513 21 Alex Rins Suzuki ESP 10 laps 22 Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha MYS 12 laps 23 Karel Abraham Ducati CZE 12 laps

2018 MotoGP Point Standings (after 3 of 19 rounds):