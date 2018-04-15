2018 Minneapolis Supercross Results: Tomac Takes Triple Crown

2018 has been a year of unexpected twists and turns in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Series. There wasn’t much that was wholly unexpected at Minneapolis, as the familiar trio of Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, and Marvin Musquin took over the podium for the second week in a row, yet the overall win was very much up for grabs going into the third of three Main Events.

Jason Anderson continues his march to the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship with another podium finish. Although he didn’t ride smart in Main 2, Anderson (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing), still increased his lead in Minneapolis. In Main 2, Anderson went down in an ill-advised pass on Justin Brayton for the lead. Anderson compounded the problem by skipping an entire rhythm section before reentering the track. That resulted in a one-position penalty that cost Anderson the overall win. It’s a minor blip on his way to the title, though he undoubtedly would like another three points. Regardless, a 39-point lead over Marvin Musquin with three races remaining puts Anderson in a good position to clinch the title before the Las Vegas finale.



2. Eli Tomac wins Minneapolis and the overall Triple Crown. Although Tomac (Monster Energy Kawasaki) didn’t seem too excited with the trophy for the Triple Crown title (combined results from Anaheim 2, Atlanta, and Minneapolis), his seventh win of the year clearly put him in a good mood. Tomac won the opening Main, but went only 4-3 in the following two Mains—hardly a dominating performance. Still, it was enough for the victory. However, Tomac will have to gain 13 points on Anderson next week in Foxborough to prevent him from being mathematically eliminated from championship contention for 2018—an unlikely scenario.

3. After riding poorly in Main 1, Marvin Musquin came alive in the next two Mains to make the overall podium. A seventh in Main 1 pretty much ended any hope Musquin (Red Bull KTM) had for an overall win at Minneapolis. Musquin did storm back for a convincing win in Main 2. Musquin made the podium by passing Tomac in Main 3 and working his way clear. At this point, Musquin can only hope to try to hold off elimination and come into Las Vegas with a chance to take the title. However, that means making up 13 points on Anderson in the next two races—a big ask given the performances of Anderson and Musquin this year.

4. Justin Barcia’s fifth-place comeback ride was impressive. Barcia (Monster Energy Factory Yamaha Racing) hasn’t raced since getting injured at Arlington (Round 7). He dusted off the cobwebs with a podium finish in Main 1. Barcia couldn’t manage a return to the podium, but his 3-7-4 evening put him in the Top 5. It will be interesting to see if he can fight for a podium spot next Saturday in Foxborough.

5. After a muddy night to forget in Seattle, Justin Brayton looked strong in the first two Minneapolis Mains before finishing fourth overall. A fourth in Main 1 and leading the first 13 of 16 laps in Main 2 put Brayton (Smartop/Bullfrog Spas/Honda) in second place for the overall going into Main 3. If he beat Tomac in Main 3, Brayton would take the win. Brayton started strong in Main 3, but went backwards, finally ending up in fifth place. That was enough to keep Brayton off the overall podium, though Brayton extended his lead in the points over Blake Baggett to eight points. Sitting in fourth place in the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Standings, Brayton is unlikely to catch third place Tomac, who is now 14 points up on Brayton.

6. The FIM International Disciplinary Court sat down Broc Tickle for the night. The FIM says that Tickle (Red Bull KTM) tested positive for methylhexanamine, a controversial stimulant found in some dietary supplements. It is also considered a performance enhancing substance by MotoGP, the International Olympic Committee, and the World Boxing Council. Unless Tickle can provide a good explanation, the suspension is likely to be longer.

7. Cooper Webb crashed out in Main 1 and wasn’t seen again. Webb (Monster Energy Factory Yamaha Racing) and Tickle were locked in a battle for sixth place in the points with Weston Peick (Autotrader/JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing), and now Peick has seized sole possession of the position with a sixth place at Minneapolis.

8. Peick was poised for a Top 5 finish in the Minneapolis Triple Crown with a 5-3 start for the night, but went down in a flat right-hand corner in Main 3. While running near the front, Peick washed out the front end and was hit hard in the back by Tomac’s front wheel. Peick was slow to recover, and finished in 11th place in the final Main for a sixth place overall.

9. There were six different brands in the Top 6 at the 2018 Minneapolis Supercross.

10. The Triple Crown format is a winner. The AMA would do well to seriously consider using the three-Main format in all of the races in 2019.

11. Clear your Saturday afternoon, as the next round in Foxborough will be shown live at 3 p.m. EDT. It will be racing under the sun at Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Mass. Be sure to bookmark our 2018 Supercross TV Schedule so you don’t miss a lap.

Photography by Simon Cudby

2018 Minneapolis Supercross Results

Eli Tomac, 1-4-3, Kawasaki Jason Anderson, 2-6-1, Husqvarna Marvin Musquin, 7-1-2, KTM Justin Brayton, 4-2-5, Honda Justin Barcia, 3-7-4, Yamaha Weston Peick, 5-3-11, Suzuki Tyler Bowers, 8-8-6, Kawasaki Blake Baggett, 6-5-12, KTM Christian Craig, 14-10-7, Honda Dean Wilson, 9-9-13, Husqvarna Benny Bloss, 10-14-8, KTM Vince Friese, 11-11-10, Honda Chad Reed, 12-13-9, Husqvarna Malcolm Stewart, 15-12-15, Suzuki Kyle Cunningham, 13-15-16, Suzuki Cedric Soubeyras, 16-16-14, Suzuki Ben Lamay, 18-17-17, Honda Henry Miller, 17-18-18, Suzuki Dakota Tedder, 19-19-20, KTM Theodore Pauli, 21-20-19, Kawasaki Deven Raper, 20-21-21, Kawasaki Cooper Webb, 22-22-22, Yamaha

2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Standings (after 14 of 17 rounds)