Pedorsa Undergoes Wrist Surgery Following Argentina MotoGP Crash

Dan Pedrosa Wrist Surgery Success

Following confusion in the paddock due to a delayed start at Sunday’s Argentina MotoGP, Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa suffered a nasty high side on the opening lap.

Pedrosa was chasing down Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco at Termas de Rio Hondo, and came off the dry line. His Repsol Honda RC213V lost traction on the wet surface, and quickly regained it on the dry, bucking Pedrosa off the bike and hard into the ground.

Pedrosa landed hard on his right wrist, which prompted a DNF at round two of 19, and a visit to the hospital. Doctors at Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona performed a 3D CT scan, which confirmed that Dani had suffered an intra-articular fracture of the right distal radius.

To repair, Dr. Xavier Mir and his team at the Catalan Institute of Traumatology and Sports Medicine (ICATME) at the Dexeus Hospital inserted titanium screw in the wrist.

Repsol Honda reports that the result of the operation was satisfactory, and Dani will undergo an evaluation of his progress in 48 hours. If the results are positive, he will be able to begin rehabilitation on Saturday.

Due to the circumstances, Pedrosa’s participation in the Austin Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas April 20-22 is unknown.

The Grand Prix of Argentina had many riders confused, and caused some tension between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. This was after Repsol Honda’s Marquez collided with Yamaha Movistar MotoGP’s Rossi, sending the nine-time MotoGP Champion to the ground.

Rossi made comments about Race Direction’s attention to rider safety, and Pedrosa also had similar thoughts following his crash

“There’s not much to say about the race,” Pedrosa says. “I think we did a great job during the weekend, and I was also riding very well. My race ended before I finished the first lap. Race Direction needs to look after every rider’s safety.”

The Repsol Honda Team will release information on Pedrosa’s progress as it becomes available.