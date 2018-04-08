2018 Argentina MotoGP Qualifying Results

Following three years on a satellite Honda RC213V, Jack Miller signed with Alma Pramac Racing Ducati for 2018.

The Australian had mixed results in pre-season testing, his best finish a third during the Qatar test. During the opening round at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit, Miller claimed 10th.

Things got much better for Miller Saturday during qualifying for round 2 of 19 in 2018 MotoGP at Argentina’s Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.

Miller made a wise decision to switch to slicks on a drying circuit, and was able to earn his debut pole position in the premier class. He also became the first Ducati Independent Team Rider to secure a pole.

Miller, who has a single premier class win after victory during a wet Assen MotoGP in 2016, posted a best lap of 1:47.153 to take pole during the 15-minute qualifying sessions. Joining him on the front row for Sunday’s 25-lap race are Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa, who finished 0.177 of a second back, and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco, who finished 0.212 of a second back.

Heading up row two is Reale Avintia Racing Ducati’s Tito Rabat, his best qualifying effort in MotoGP. Rabat will be joined on row two by Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and the reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez on the factory Repsol Honda.

Qaulifying seventh was Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro, who was the final rider to post within a second of Miller. Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso qualifying eighth aboard the Ducati Team GP18, and he was follwed by Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales and LCR Honda Castrol’s Cal Crutchlow.

Nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi qualified 11th, ahead of Team Suzuki Excstar’s Andrea Iannone. As for three-time MotoGP Champion Jorge Lorenzo, he continues to struggle on the Ducati GP18, the Spaniard qualifying 14th.

Rain is expected again on Sunday for the Argentina Grand Prix, which goes green at 2 p.m. ET.

Pos. Rider Time
1 Jack Miller 01’47.153
2 Daniel Pedrosa 01’47.330
3 Johann Zarco 01’47.365
4 Tito Rabat 01’47.681
5 Alex Rins 01’47.743
6 Marc Marquez 01’47.754
7 Aleix Espargaro 01’47.845
8 Andrea Dovizioso 01’48.247
9 Maverick Viñales 01’49.044
10 Cal Crutchlow 01’49.304
11 Valentino Rossi 01’49.326
12 Andrea Iannone 01’49.975
13 Karel Abraham 01’49.878
14 Jorge Lorenzo 01’50.063
15 Scott Redding 01’50.175
16 Pol Espargaro 01’50.324
17 Xavier Simeon 01’50.364
18 Danilo Petrucci 01’50.449
19 Alvaro Bautista 01’50.606
20 Thomas Luthi 01’50.833
21 Bradley Smith 01’51.007
22 Franco Morbidelli 01’51.012
23 Hafizh Syahrin 01’51.142
24 Takaaki Nakagami 01’51.387

