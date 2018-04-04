2018 Argentina MotoGP Preview

Last season, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez robbed Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso of the MotoGP title, the Spaniard claiming his fourth premier-class championship in five years.

This rivalry between the Spaniard and Italian continued last month at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit for the opening round of 2018 MotoGP. But this time it was Dovizioso who came out on top, the GP18 Desmosedici making a daring last-corner pass to claim the victory by a mere 0.027 of a second ahead of Marquez.

Finishing third was Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi, who pleased his fans in March by announcing a two-year extension to continue competing in MotoGP with the factory Yamaha team.

The 19-round 2018 MotoGP Championship now heads to South America’s Argentina for a 25-lap race around the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit, which will host Grand Prix motorcycle racing for the fifth-straight time.

Dovizioso played it smart at Qatar, keeping his tires ready for the end: “Towards the end, after passing (Johann) Zarco, I tried to pull out a gap on Marquez and Rossi but I didn’t have any more grip and was unable to increase my lead.

“At the last curve I had to be very careful because I knew that Marquez would try and pass me, and that’s how it went. He closed the door on me even more than in Austria and Japan, but I passed him on the inside of the curb and then took advantage of the power of my Desmosedici to stay ahead. Once again it was a great satisfaction!”

Dovizioso, who claimed his eighth-career MotoGP win under the floodlights, will now seek satisfaction once again this weekend in Argentina. He surely won’t want a repeat of last season when he retired after Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Gresini) tucked the front and crashed into Dovi, taking the Italian out of the race. Dovizioso’s best finish at Termas de Rio Honda was second back in 2015.

“This circuit is rather unusual, in that the conditions change a lot between Friday, when the track surface is usually very dirty, and Sunday, when the asphalt has improved considerably,” Andrea Dovizioso says.

“Last year at Termas we struggled a lot, but the Desmosedici GP has improved a lot since then and after the win in Qatar we are very excited, so our aim now is to get a good result also in Argentina!”

As for Marquez, his results are split 50/50 in Argentina – two DNFs and two wins. Last season Marquez claimed his fourth-straight pole in Argentina, but crashed out while dueling with eventual winner, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales.

Marquez knows this will be a tough season, but is ready to stay out front in Argentina.

“We started the season with a great race and a close podium finish in Qatar, and we had a positive test in Jerez last week,” Marc Marquez says. “I feel good at the moment, happy with my bike and with how my team is working, but we’re just at the beginning of what will surely be a tough season. We must wait and see how it goes at different circuits, starting with Termas this Sunday.

“I like the Argentinian track and I enjoy the atmosphere with the fans, who are always very passionate and supportive, but we must not lower our guard. After the excitement of the first race, it’s now time to be calm, concentrate, and work hard to try and be faster. I think this Championship is very open, with many strong rivals that can fight for the victory on Sunday. At the moment everything seems very equal, and during the season we’ll see who is able to improve and to consistently stay at the front.”

Rossi finished Qatar in third, and last season, he finished second behind Vinales. The nine-time World Champion also finished second in 2016, and won there in 2015. But he’s ready to take on Argentina.

“Last year we were very strong in Argentina,” Valentino Rossi says. “We came first and second and I think it was the best race of our team that season. But since then the balance of the rider field has changed – our rivals are stronger now. It will be a hard fight, but I like the track and usually our bike works well there. It could be a surprising weekend, but I hope to be strong.”

Vinales began his debut season with Yamaha last year by claiming the opening two rounds, including the round-two win in Argentina. But he would only claim one additional win at Le Mans, and finished third overall. He struggled at Qatar three weeks ago to seventh, but will be looking for redemption at Termas de Rio Hondo.

Two other factory pilots will also seek redemption in Argentina: Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo and Marquez’s teammate Dani Pedrosa. Lorenzo, who DNF’d at Argentina the past two seasons, suffered a brake problem at Qatar, and suffered a DNF. As for Pedrosa, he finished seventh in Qatar while struggling with a left-hand injury following a crash during testing.

As for Independent Riding Team pilots, Monster Yamaha Tech3’s Johann Zarco was leading the pack in the beginning of Qatar, but fell back only to finish eight due to worn tires. LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow also performed well at Qatar, finishing just off the podium. He also finished on the podium last season in Argentina.

As for the rookies, the battle is one between Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) after the reigning Moto2 Champion finished 12th in Qatar, and Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) in 14th.

Free practice gets underway Friday, April 6, ahead of Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s MotoGP.

2018 MotoGP World Standings (after 1 of 19 races)