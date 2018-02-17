2018 Thailand MotoGP Test, Day 2 Results

The reigning MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez could not beat Suzuki’s Alex Rins or Honda’s Cal Crutchlow Friday during the debut MotoGP test at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit.

But come Saturday, the second of three days in the 2018 MotoGP test with temps once again over 100 degrees (F), Respol Honda’s Marquez was the rider to beat.

As he celebrated his 25th birthday, the Spaniard posted the first-ever sub 1:30 minute lap time at Chang, which debuts on the MotoGP calendar after hosting World Superbike for three years.

2018 Thailand MotoGP Test, Day 2: Honda's Marc Marquez
Honda’s Marc Marquez

Marquez claimed the top time of 1:29.969 on lap 91 of 97. He worked on his RC213V’s aerodynamics and suspension setup, and also tested a new spec-Michelin rear tire during the test.

Marquez lapped the flat, 2.83-mile circuit containing 12 corners 0.158 of a second ahead of teammate Dani Pedrosa, and 0.216 of a second ahead of Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Jack Miler.

“First of all, I’d like to say thank you to all my fans as I’ve received many, many messages for my birthday,” Marc Marquez says. “The best way to celebrate is on my bike, as I really enjoy riding it! Today was a good day.

“We started by playing with the setup a bit in the beginning of the session. Then we went on to try some Michelin rear tyres, which weren’t bad, and we also worked on the aerodynamics. At the end of the day, we put together our best package and we went faster. We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, as it seems that the track gets better and better every day, and so do the other riders. That said, I think we’re doing a great job in our garage and we’ll try to continue on that path.”

2018 Thailand MotoGP Test, Day 2: Honda's Dani Pedrosa
Honda’s Dani Pedrsoa

With two Hondas and a Ducati claiming the top-three positions, Yamaha YZR-M1 machinery locked in the fourth and fifth spots: Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco, respectively. Vinales finished with a 1:30.2741, which was 0.305 of a second behind Marquez and 0.086 ahead of the Zarco.

Alma Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci finished sixth, ahead of Friday’s second-place finisher, Rins, and Friday’s leader, Crutchlow. Rounding out the top 10 were the Ducati Team duo of Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

2018 Thailand MotoGP Test, Day 2: Ducati's Jack Miller
Ducati’s Jack Miller

As for fan favorite Valentino Rossi, who turned 39 on Friday, the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP pilot finished 14th 0.919 of a second off the pace.

The 24-rider grid returns to the #ThaiTest Sunday for the final day of testing at Chang International Circuit, which hosts round 15 of 2018 MotoGP in October.

2018 Thailand MotoGP Test Results, Day 2

Pos Rider Team Fastest lap Lead. Gap Prev. Gap Laps Last lap
1 MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:29.969 91 / 97
2 PEDROSA, Dani Repsol Honda Team 1:30.127 0.158 0.158 39 / 71
3 MILLER, Jack Alma Pramac Racing 1:30.185 0.216 0.058 64 / 69
4 VIÑALES, Maverick Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1:30.274 0.305 0.089 84 / 90
5 ZARCO, Johann Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1:30.360 0.391 0.086 53 / 60
6 PETRUCCI, Danilo Alma Pramac Racing 1:30.367 0.398 0.007 31 / 75
7 RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:30.446 0.477 0.079 55 / 56
8 CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:30.490 0.521 0.044 75 / 85
9 DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team 1:30.494 0.525 0.004 26 / 78
10 LORENZO, Jorge Ducati Team 1:30.729 0.760 0.235 22 / 57
11 IANNONE, Andrea Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:30.775 0.806 0.046 27 / 76
12 RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 1:30.855 0.886 0.080 65 / 69
13 BAUTISTA, Alvaro Ángel Nieto Team 1:30.883 0.914 0.028 83 / 89
14 ROSSI, Valentino Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 1:30.888 0.919 0.005 22 / 65
15 NAKAGAMI, Takaaki LCR Honda IDEMITSU 1:30.901 0.932 0.013 78 / 83
16 SMITH, Bradley Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:31.113 1.144 0.212 38 / 79
17 ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:31.130 1.161 0.017 18 / 65
18 MORBIDELLI, Franco EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1:31.185 1.216 0.055 47 / 68
19 KALLIO, Mika Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:31.598 1.629 0.413 95 / 99
20 REDDING, Scott Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:31.637 1.668 0.039 20 / 67
21 ABRAHAM, Karel Ángel Nieto Team 1:31.661 1.692 0.024 68 / 72
22 LUTHI, Thomas EG 0,0 Marc VDS 1:31.994 2.025 0.333 36 / 71
23 SYAHRIN, Hafizh Monster Yamaha Tech 3 1:31.998 2.029 0.004 37 / 49
24 SIMEON, Xavier Reale Avintia Racing 1:32.267 2.298 0.269 55 / 60

