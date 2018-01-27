Andrea Iannone Signs Two-Year Deal With HJC Helmets

Known as “The Maniac Joe” due to an aggressive riding style that has lead to a number of crashes in his MotoGP career, Factory Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone will be wearing an HJC helmet in the 2018/2019 seasons.

Iannone will don a helmet based on the HJC RPHA 11 Pro, but upgraded for MotoGP speeds, which exceed 200 mph. HJC’s R&D Team will use its HJC’s in-house wind tunnel to optimize the shape of the helmet for extremely high velocities. Also, the eyeport will be enlarged to assist in seeing forward when tucked behind the windscreen.

Although you won’t be able to buy the exact helmet custom made for Iannone, HJC will be offering a replica with #29 graphics. Iannone’s race helmet will also have special graphics at various races throughout the 2018 and 2019 MotoGP series.

“I am very excited to join the HJC Helmet family this year,” Andrea Iannone said. “HJC has a tradition of quality and race performance helmets. With their multiple MotoGP title sponsorships and the large portfolio of racers around the world, HJC is the brand of choice in MotoGP. I am glad to be one of their top ambassadors and I look forward to a long-term commitment to the brand.”

An HJC representative stated, “Iannone may have earned the nickname The Maniac Joe for his unpredictable riding style, but HJC only sees raw talent and a hunger to win. Fans just do not know what Iannone is willing to do when he is on a MotoGP track and that is what brings excitement to the sport.”

Iannone joins MotoGP racers Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Jonas Folger (who will be sitting out 2018 with an illness) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing test rider and wild card rider Mika Kallio.

HJC also sponsors two 2017 MotoAmerica title winners—SuperBike Champion Toni Elias (a former MotoGP race winner) and SuperSport Champion Garrett Gerloff. Retired five-time AMA Champion, 2009 World Superbike Champion, and Yamaha Motor Racing Team MotoGP racer Ben Spies is a brand ambassador for HJC Helmets.