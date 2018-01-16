2018 Montpellier X-Trial Results, Round 2

Toni Bou is showing zero signs of slowing down in 2018 X-Trial, the indoor championship that has grown from four to eight rounds and features a new three-phase format.

The Repsol Honda Montesa Cota 4RT pilot dominated the opening round last month in Vendée, France, and continued his usual ways this past weekend at round two at Sud de France Arena in Montpellier.

Bou, who has claimed 11-straight X-Trial World Championships, impressed more than usual at round two due to riding with arm pain and fatigue. Regardless, he prevailed after fighting the final round bar-to-bar with GasGas’ Adam Raga.

In the first qualifying phase, Bou was strongest, and though he had a few stumbles in the second phase, he still took the win. The final came down to him and his fellow Spanish countryman Raga, and Bou claimed the win by five points with 20. Third went to Beta Factory Racing’s James Dabill, who finished with 12 points.

“Today I had to suffer a lot in this race. I haven’t been physically at my best, my arms hurt a lot and I had a pretty tough time,” Toni Bou says. “Already in the section one I was starting to show signs of fatigue. I was able to get through each phase, but in the semi-final I got through by the skin of my teeth. In the end, it was a comforting victory after so much suffering, which is great because it gives us a good advantage in the championship. This week I will have to try to recover because immediately after we have another trial.”

After two of eight rounds, Bou has a perfect 40 points – 13 ahead of Raga and 22 ahead of Dabill. The FIM X-Trial series now heads to Toulouse, France, this Friday, January 19, for for round three.