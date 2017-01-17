2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 & GSX-S750Z Official Pricing Announced

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 and GSX-S750Z Price

Suzuki’s middle-weight street-fighter, the GSX-S750, will be returning in 2017 as an early 2018 release. Pricing for the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 and GSX-S750Z has been announced for North American markets. MSRP for the GSX-S750 begins at $8,299.

Now available in all 50 states, the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 and GSX-S750Z will be fitted with a host of updates, many of which we’re pleased to see coming to the GSX-S750 platform. Engine performance for the 749cc, inline-four engine has been increased, now featuring a claimed 112 horsepower at 10,500 rpm, along with a minuet bump in torque as well.

Fueling and throttle control should also be improved, as the GSX-S750 is moving from an eight-hole injectors to 10-hole, long-nose fuel injectors.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 has also received a new tapered swing-arm, which has a redesigned chain adjuster. Owners can expect to find a set of sticky Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 tires as well.

ABS is now standard between the two 2018 GSX-S750 models, as is a four-level traction control system. Also, the Suzuki Low RPM assist is said to be a standard feature, helping riders begin from a stop.

Aesthetically, the GSX-S750 will be embracing its street-fighter classification. Now featuring a redesigned headlight unit, and plastics, the Suzuki street-fighter has a much more aggressive appearance overall.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 will become available in April 2017. Color options are as follows: Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mira Red, with an MSRP of 8,299.

The 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750Z, which is identical to the GSX-S750 mechanically, will become available in May 2017. It is available in Matte Metallic Black, and features blacked out components throughout the entire bike. MSRP has been set at 8,899.

For more information on the 2018 Suzuki GSX-S750, check out the Fast Facts on this middle-weight contender. Further information can be found by visiting Suzuki Motor of America.

2018 Suzuki GSX-S750 and GSX-S750Z Gallery