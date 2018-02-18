2018 Monster Energy Supercross

Monday, March 12, 2018
2018 Arlington Supercross Results Kawasaki's Eli Tomac

2018 Arlington Supercross Results and Coverage | 9 Fast Facts

Kelly Callan -
Eli Tomac dominated the night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, to take his third win of the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
2018 Arlington Supercross Preview Husqavarna's Jason Anderson

2018 Arlington Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
Husqvarna's Jason Anderson has the lead over Yamaha's Justin Barcia ahead of 2018 Arlington Supercross, round seven of 17. Here's our preview.
2018 San Diego Supercross Results and Coverage - Start Seely

2018 San Diego Supercross Results and Coverage | 10 Fast Facts (+ Video)

Don Williams -
2018 San Diego Supercross Results | Anderson Seizes Control of the Series Jason Anderson put on a commanding performance at Petco Park in San Diego to...

2018 Oakland Supercross Results and Coverage | 9 Fast Facts (+ Video)

Don Williams -
2018 Oakland Supercross Results | Anderson Wins A Wild One The Main at the 2018 Oakland Supercross was the reason people watch the sport. The racers...
2018 Oakland Supercross Preview Husqvarna's Jason Anderson

2018 Oakland Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
The topsy-turvy Monster Energy Supercross Series returns to California as the riders do battle at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday night.
2018 Phoenix Supercross Results - Monster Energy AMA Supercross

2018 Phoenix Supercross Results and Coverage | 10 Fast Facts (Video Highlights)

Don Williams -
2018 Phoenix Supercross Results | Back-To-Back For Tomac With a giant University of Phoenix Stadium floor to work with, it was a fast and long track...
2018 Phoenix Supercross Preview - Eli Tomac

2018 Phoenix Supercross Preview | 8 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
2018 Phoenix Supercross Preview - Eight things to watch for in the Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continues with Eli Tomac on the charge.
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results - Start

2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results and Coverage | 10 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Results | Tomac Returns Victorious It was a night of comebacks at Anaheim 2, with Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Dean Wilson...
2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview: Jason Anderson

2018 Anaheim 2 Supercross Preview | 9 Fast Facts

Don Williams -
Due to injuries to KTM's Marvin Musquin and Kawasaki's Eli Tomac, the Monster Energy SX Championship race is in disarray ahead of Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Jason Anderson Houston Supercross

2018 Houston Supercross Results and Coverage | 8 Fast Facts (Video Highlights)

Don Williams -
  Anderson Takes Series Lead As Musquin and Tomac Sidelined at 2018 Houston Supercross The 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship Series continued to unfold in unexpected ways...
Jason Anderson - 2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross

2018 Anaheim 1 Supercross Results and Coverage | 11 Fast Facts (Video)

Don Williams -
Musquin Cruises to Easy Win, Roczen Returns, Tomac DNFs at Anaheim 1 Even with the excellent new dirt, the racing wasn’t spectacular at Anaheim 1,...

