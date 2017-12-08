Horst Saiger News

Following five years of racing Kawasaki machinery at the Isle of Man TT, Switzerland’s Horst Saiger switches to Yamaha for the 2018 IOM TT and other international road races.

The switch was possible after Saiger reached an agreement with Swiss Yamaha importer “Hostettler,” which celebrates 50 years of bringing Yamaha motorcycles to Switzerland in 2018.

Saiger, who finished as second-best Newcomer in 2013 behind Josh Brookes, has a best finish of 10th at the Isle of Man TT, which occurred during the 2017 RL360 Quantum Superstock TT.

For 2018, Saiger will pilot Yamaha YZF-R6 and YZF-R1 Superbike and Superstock machinery prepped by Mandy Kainz from the Yamaha Austria Racing Team (YART), a team Saiger has competed with.

Names to have represented the company include Rodney Gould who, in addition to the 1970 250cc World Championship, secured two runner up places in the Isle of Man TT Races in 1970 and 1972. Other names who have raced in the Hostettler colours include Michael Frutschi, Jacque Cornu, Roland Freymond, Bruno Kneubühler and sidecar competitors Rolf Biland / Kurt Waltisperger.

Saiger will also be returning to his roots, having spent 10 years riding Yamaha machinery in the past.

“I rode as an instructor at the Yamaha Riding Academy of Hostettler and was able to get a first glimpse of the Yamaha YZF-R1 at the race track of Aragon,” Horst Saiger says. “I was immediately convinced by the unique engine concept as well as the super sporty R1 in general – I fell heavily in love with this motorbike, when returning to home.

“I am now looking forward to my 2018 season, which will start with the NW200. Further confirmed dates are the Isle of Man TT, which is my main highlight, and Macau. Unfortunately the Terlicko Road Racing meeting clashes with the Endurance World Championship at Oschersleben and I wont be able to compete there. But I am still hoping to make my return to the Ulster GP and I am considering a detour to Frohburg as well.”