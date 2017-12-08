2018 AMA Snow Bike Series Schedule

When it starts snowing in the United States, the motorcycle racing season ends for most. Thankfully, there’s the AMA Championship Snow Bike Series, which is now recognized as a National Championship series for 2018.

After much success in its inaugural year sanctioning with the American Motorcyclist Association, the AMA will award AMA National No. 1 plates to the top finisher of each national class at the end of the seven-round series.

“We are excited to continue working with R & R Promotions to provide an AMA National Championship series for snow bike racers in 2018,” AMA Motocross Manager Ricky Rickords said. “The expansion of snow bike racing during the past year has been very promising, and we look forward to the continued growth and popularity of the sport in the future.”

The first round of the AMA Snow Bike National Championship Series begins this weekend in Hill City, Minn.

“We are very excited to become an AMA National Championship series,” R & R Promotions Owner Ron Dillon said. “We will continue working hard to grow the sport and provide high-quality racing events for all snow bike competitors.”

Snow bikes swap out wheels and knobby tires for a ski in front for steering, and a high-performance snowmobile-style track in the rear for traction. Riders compete on a motocross-inspired half-mile track of jumps, banks, right and left hand turns, and whoops.

For more information on the AMA Snow Bike National Championship Series, visit www.snowbikeseries.com.

2018 AMA Snow National Championship Bike Series: