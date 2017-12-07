Jake Gagne World Superbike News

Once Leon Camier was confirmed to ride for the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team in 2018 World Superbike, the question remained — who would join him?

Stefan Bradl, who tore a ligament in his right wrist during Portimao SBK, was questionable. Paddock rumors began, and it was uncertain if the 2011 Moto2 Champion was either staying with the team or becoming a test rider.

On Thursday, the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team confirmed the other rider for 2018 WSBK, and it’s not Bradl. Taking the other seat on the second factory Honda CBR1000RR SP2 is the American Jake Gagne.

The 24-year-old San Diego native, who fills a seat once filled by the late Nicky Hayden, rode as a wildcard for the team in 2017 at Laguna Seca, Magny-Cours and Losail International Circuit, finishing a best of 12th three separate times.

Gagne also completed aboard the Genuine Broaster Chicken Honda Racing team in the 2017 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship.

Gagne is now the second American that will compete in 2018 World Superbike. The other is

PJ Jacobsen, who jumps from World Supersport to the all-new satellite TripleM Honda team in World Superbike.

“It’s really a dream come true to have the chance to contest a full World Superbike season with the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team,” Jake Gange says. “I cannot thank Red Bull, Honda and Ten Kate enough for the opportunity to race the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 over three rounds this year.

“I have learned so much from them and I got to know them quite well, so I’m looking forward to getting going again. 2018 will be an exciting year for me, with a lot of travelling and racing on some of the best race tracks in the world. I want to thank again everyone involved for this incredible opportunity, and I feel I’m ready for the challenge ahead!”

Honda’s WorldSBK Operations Manager Marco Chini also commented: “We are delighted to have Jake on board for the 2018 season. He picked up the challenge this year and jumped on our Fireblade without prior testing and did well at Laguna Seca, and later showed his talent at tracks he had never raced before. He is young, gifted and a great guy, so he’s the right choice for the team to ride alongside Leon. We look forward to seeing him on track very soon and we’re sure American fans will be happy to cheer him on.”

Jake Gagne AMA/MotoAmerica Highlights: