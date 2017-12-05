Inside The 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Every year one of the most eagerly anticipated motocross motorcycles is the Factory Edition of the KTM 450 SX-F. KTM delays the release of the Factory Edition until the last moment—just a month ahead of Anaheim 1—so the bike can get the benefit of additional months of R&D.

Ready for Supercross and Motocross, the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition does not disappoint. Let’s look at what KTM did to the 450 SX-F to create the Factory Edition that will be campaigned by Marvin Musquin, Broc Tickle, Blake Baggett, Benny Bloss, and others.

1. The motor is significantly updated from the standard 2018 KTM 450 SX-F. The changes are not minor—the top end is completely different—it’s shorter and has more direct flow into and out of the combustion chamber.

2. The exhaust is also changed to complement the different power characteristics. The muffler is shorter to reduce weight far from the center of gravity.

3. The 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition gets an improved front end. In addition to new settings for WP suspension, the Factory Edition has a more robust triple clamp. The front disc is floating, rather than having a fixed mounting, and has a guard.

4. The bodywork and seat are changed. The bodywork makes it easier to move around on the Factory Edition, while the Factory ribbed seat features a Selle Dalla Valle logo. The bodywork also gets Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics.

5. The clutch cover is from Hinson Racing. Not just a cosmetic change, Hinson Racing claims the billet aluminum cover improves heat dissipation, is stronger than the KTM cover, hard-coated to reduce boot wear, and machined to more precise tolerances.

6. The wheels are stronger. Professional supercross and motocross racers pound wheels hard, and the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition gets highly regarded D.I.D. DirtStar rims.

7. A composite skid plate protects the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition engine. It also makes the bike slipperier over obstacles, and when coming up short on double and triple jumps.

8. Orange is the new orange. The Factory Edition gets orange applied to the triple clamps and rear sprocket.

9. The price of the 2018 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition has not yet been set.

Outdoor photography by Simon Cudby. Indoor photography by Don Williams.

