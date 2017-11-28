James Hillier News

James Hillier began his Isle of Man TT career in 2008, claiming the Newcomers Trophy. From there he raced every year, completing in 50 TT races and failing to finish only three.

For the challenges of the Mountain Course, this is a super impressive record. And most was done on Kawasaki machinery.

Hillier, who has 10 podiums including a win (Lightweight TT, 2013) will once again compete on Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-6R machinery at the 2018 Isle of Man TT and North West 200 under the new Quattro Plant JG Speedlift Kawasaki team.

This will be Hillier’s ninth-straight year with Kawasaki with the team run by Pete Extance.

Hillier, who also runs “Motorcycle Racer for Hire” for other promotional situations, had a strong year at the 2017 IOM TT, finishing three top-four finishes, including second behind Michael Dunlop in the Monster Energy Supersport race (600cc). In addition, he also took fourth place in both the RST Superbike and PokerStars Senior TT Races.

Hillier DNF’d in the RL360 Quantum Superstock race, which was his first retirement from a race at the 37.73-mile Mountain Course since 2010.

Of his 47 race finishes, no less than 36 have been inside the top ten and, with the exception of 11th place in the 2016 Superbike Race, he hasn’t finished outside the top ten since 2011, a phenomenal record and testament to both his and the team’s abilities.

With a fastest lap of 132.414mph, set in 2015, Hillier is currently the fifth fastest rider in TT history and the fastest Kawasaki rider ever while he has also won 43 silver and four bronze replicas and has recorded one win to date; in the 2013 Lightweight TT Race.

Speaking of the 2018 Isle of Man TT, James Hillier says “I feel really confident racing around the Mountain Course now and that’s due in no small way to Pete and the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team. Last year I felt really good in all classes and this year I won’t be going in to any race thinking that I can’t win it.”

Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki team boss Pete Extance also commeted: “It’s great to have James back on board for this season and there’s no one else that we’d rather work with. His consistency around the TT Mountain Course is remarkable and I feel that it’s only a matter of time before he stands on the top step of a Superbike TT Race podium. We must also thank and welcome back as title sponsors John Murphy – MD of Quattro Plant for the renewed support of which we enjoyed our first TT win and many podiums over the last 5 years under the Quattro Plant banner.”