2017 MotoGP Season: A Dozen Numbers You Need To Know

Let’s take a look at the 2017 MotoGP World Championship by the numbers. Here are 12 essential numbers you need to know to understand the 2017 MotoGP season, which concluded Sunday at Valencia.

37. Repsol Honda Team’s Marc Márquez margin of victory was 37 points over runner-up Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso in the 2017 MotoGP World Championship.

6. Márquez and Dovizioso both had six wins in 2017. The rest of the field totaled six wins with Movistar Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales taking half of those. Márquez teammate Dani Pedrosa had a pair of wins, and Viñales’ teammate Valentino Rossi a single victory.

4. While Márquez and Dovizioso tied on wins, Márquez led the field with four second-place finishes. Márquez also had six non-win podiums compared to just two for Dovi.

8. Márquez was on pole eight times in 2017. Viñales was next with five poles, followed by Pedrosa (three) and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Johann Zarco (two). Despite six wins, Dovizioso never grabbed a pole.

96. Márquez led more laps than any other rider in 2017 on his way to his fourth MotoGP World Championship. Zarco was next in laps-led with 64, yet he was never leading at the checkered flag.

48. Both Dovizioso and teammate Jorge Lorenzo lead 48 laps in 2017, yet Dovi scored six wins, and Lorenzo had none.

1189. Spanish riders scored more 2017 MotoGP World Championship points than any other nationality. Italy was far behind, scoring 688 points. Great Britain’s 210 points put them in a distant third. Spanish riders took 16 wins in 18 races, and 11 of the poles.

174. Zarco was comfortably the top Independent Team Rider. Octo Prama Racing’s Danilo Petrucci was second, but 50 points adrift. Zarco’s 174 points also made him an easy 2017 Rookie of the Year, with nearly twice as many points as runner-up teammate Jonas Folger.

2031. With just two DNFs, Dovizioso put in 2,013 race kilometers—the most of any rider. Just two kilometers behind Dovi was Zarco, whose only DNF was at the opening round in Qatar.

36. That’s the margin of victory for Honda over Yamaha in the Constructor class.

70. With the one-two punch of Márquez and Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team handily won the Team title by 70 points over Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Viñales and Rossi. They, in turn, were 40 points up on Dovizioso and Lorenzo of Ducati Team.

0. Four riders who competed in the 2017 MotoGP World Championship came up empty. Michael van der Mark, Takuya Tsuda, Hiroshi Aoyama, and Broc Parkes all rode at least one race and failed to score a point. Van der Mark came closest, with a 16th and 17th place finishes in his rides in the last two races of the season, filling in for an injured Folger.

Photo by Luciano Bianchetto