2018 MotoGP Lineup | Quiet Silly Season

Two-thousand seventeen was an unusually quiet silly season in MotoGP, with no changes on the Ducati, Honda, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha, and factory teams.

However, there has been some movement in the satellite ranks, so let’s take a look at the 2018 MotoGP Provisional Entry List, and who will be riding what motorcycle for which MotoGP team.

1. Scott Redding replaces Alex Lowes at the factory Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. Lowes will be returning to Moto2, while Redding moves to Aprilia from Octo Pramac Racing. This is the only change among factory teams. Aleix Espargaró remains at Aprilia Racing Team Gresini.

2. Monster Energy Yamaha Tech 3 and the Pull & Bear Aspar Team are unchanged. Monster Energy Yamaha Tech 3 will be running Yamaha YZR-R1 racebikes, while Pull & Bear Aspar Team will have Álvaro Bautista on a Ducati Desmosedici GP17 and Karel Abraham on a GP16.

3. The LCR Honda team adds a rider, and will have two departments. Cal Crutchlow will be riding for LCR Honda Castrol, while rookie Takaaki Nakagami from Idemitsu Honda Team Asia in Moto2 will be on the LCR Honda Idemitsu team. All Honda riders are on the RC213V.

4. EG 0,0 Marc VDS will also have an all-new Honda-mounted team for 2018 MotoGP. In addition to Rabat’s departure, Jack Miller will be off to Octo Pramac Racing. The top two 2017 Moto2 riders—Champion Franco Morbidelli and runner-up Tom Luthi—will be aboard the EG 0,0 Marc VDS Hondas. Morbidelli rode for EG 0,0 Marc VDS in Moto2.

5. Reale Avinta Racing swaps out both riders for their Ducati racebikes. Héctor Barberá will be off to Moto2, while Loris Baz returns to World Superbike. Reale Avinta Racing picks up Xavier Siméon (Desmosedici GP16) from Moto2 and Tito Rabat (GP17) from EG 0,0 Marc VDS.

6. Octo Pramac Racing picks up Jack Miller. That means Miller will be moving from a Honda to a Ducati Desmosedici GP17. Danilo Petrucci remains at Octo Pramac Racing, and will be on the only satellite GP18. Petrucci earned the prestigious ride by scoring four podium finishes in 2017 MotoGP before the final round in Valencia.

The 2018 MotoGP season begins on March 18 at the Grand Prix of Qatar.

2018 MotoGP Rider Entry List (Provisional)