What It Takes To Win A MotoGP Championship |

9 Fast Facts

The 2017 MotoGP World Championship comes down to the final race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain on November 12. Respol Honda Team’s Marc Márquez—the defending MotoGP World Champion—goes into the last round of the season with a 21-point lead over Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso by 21 points. Here’s what it will take to win, as well as other battles down the field.

Andrea Dovizioso must win. If Dovi is to become the 2017 MotoGP World Champion, he must win the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana. Second place in Valencia will mean second place for the year for Dovizioso. There is no room for error for the Ducati rider. Marc Márquez can clinch it with an 11th place finish. With a 21-point lead, Márquez needs to score five points if Dovizioso wins—that mean 11th place or better. If Dovi wins in Valencia, Dovi will have more wins than Márquez—7 to 6. That means Dovizioso will take the 2017 MotoGP World Championship if they end up tied on points. Márquez has scored zero points in three races this year. He crashed out in Argentina and France, and had a mechanical failure in Great Britain. When Márquez has finished this year, he has been no lower than sixth place (Mugello). Maverick Viñales has locked up third place in the series. Win or out of the points, Viñales isn’t going anywhere. He’ll be riding for pride in Valencia in front of the Spanish crowd. Valentino Rossi is in fourth place, 12 points ahead of Dani Pedrosa. Rossi can clinch fourth for 2017 by scoring 13 points—Rossi owns the tiebreaker unless Pedrosa finishes second in Valencia. That means fourth place in Valencia give Rossi fourth place for the year. Pedrosa will have to finish fourth place or better to have a any chance of passing Rossi in the standings. Johann Zarco has a 17-point lead over Jorge Lorenzo for sixth place in the 2017 MotoGP World Championship Series. Zarco will need nine points to wrap up sixth place, while means he will have to finish sixth or better at Valencia. If Zarco and Lorenzo tie on points, Lorenzo takes sixth on the tiebreaker. Danilo Petrucci is in eighth, 14 points behind Lorenzo and 17 points ahead of Cal Crutchlow. Petrucci can hold eighth if he finishes eighth or better in Valencia, unless Crutchlow wins. If Crutchlow wins, Petrucci will need an eighth place finish to clinch his spot. Lorenzo can ensure he stays ahead of Petrucci with a fourth or better, even if Petrucci wins (always a possibility should it rain in Spain). Jonas Folger is in 10th, but won’t be racing. For Alvaro Bautista to catch Folger, he’ll need a seventh or better. Jack Miller can pass Folger with a fifth or better. BeIN Sports will televise it in America, but a time is not set. We will update this as soon as we know.

Advertisement

2017 MotoGP World Championship Standings (after 17 of 18 rounds)