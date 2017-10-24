Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro to Miss Sepang MotoGP due to Hand Injury

Aleix Espargaro Injury Update

Aleix Espargaro began the Grand Prix of Australia with a solid performance at Phillip Island. During the opening day of free practice, he topped the day aboard the Aprilia Racing Team Gresini RS-GP, beating out eventual winner Marc Marquez (Respol Honda).

After qualifying eight for the Australian Grand Prix, Espargaro crashed while battling with the lead group. During the wreck, he fractured his left hand’s ring finger, which requires surgery.

The Spaniard will head to Barcelona this Thursday for surgery, but will be forced to miss the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang. There will be no replacement rider.

The goal, Aprilia Racing says, is to have Espargaro recovered in time for the season finale in Valencia in November.

Aprilia Racing says this is an unfortunate episode that occurred at a time when Aleix and his Aprilia RS-GP had been on a positive trend, demonstrating absolutely outstanding performance in recent rounds. The objective is Valencia, where Espargaró will set his sights on finishing an unquestionably positive season in the best possible way.

Aleix Espargaro says “The idea after the injury was to avoid surgery and to try to race here in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the situation is forcing me to go back home for surgery so that I will be able to fully recover for Valencia.

“In agreement with Dr. Mir, we agreed to have the surgery done on Thursday in Barcelona. It was an unfortunate crash, but I am already focused on the last race of the season where I want to demonstrate the level that the Aprilia RS-GP and I have reached.”