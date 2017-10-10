Honda RC213V and CBR1000RR

Two of Honda’s iconic MotoGP stars – the Repsol Honda Team duo of Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa – got together in this video to provide some expert analysis of two race-ready motorcycles, and Honda’s latest scooter that focuses on urban mobility.

First, the three-time MotoGP Champion Marquez and Pedrosa discuss the bike they are most familiar with: the RC213V prototype that they use in 2017 MotoGP. The RC213V arrives with a 1000cc V4 that produces over 200 horsepower, and weighs just over 350 lbs.



The next is the CBR1000RR, which was updated for 2017. The biggest change to the 2017 model was the addition of electronics, including a nine-level (plus off) traction control system.

This brought Honda back into the game of the ultimate OEM superbike race for supremacy with the Suzuki GSX-R1000, Kawasaki ZX-10R Ninja, and the Yamaha YZF-R1, along with some Euro leaders including the Ducati Panigale 1299, BMW S 1000 RR and the Aprilia RSV4.

Third, Marquez and Pedrosa discuss one of Honda’s latest models, the NSC50R, which is designed for comfort and urban mobility, but has some technology that came from MotoGP.