Laguna Seca Remains on World Superbike Calendar for 2018

Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca World Superbike Confirmed for 2018

As the 2018 World Superbike calendar continues to shape up, American fans of the production-based motorcycle racing series can relax: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca is confirmed for 2018.

The date for Laguna SBK is set for June 22-24.

So far this is the only American round on the 2018 WorldSBK schedule, which will likely not change once the finalized schedule is released. One is still better than none.

Advertisement

The confirmation was announced Monday after Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca and Dorna WSBK Organization came to an agreement for more World Superbike racing at the 2.2-mile circuit containing the infamous corkscrew that was further made famous by the Valentino Rossi/Casey Stoner battle in 2008, a year Rossi won the MotoGP title.

Laguna Seca had hosted rounds of WorldSBK from 1995-2004, and returned in 2013. First opening as a car circuit back in 1957, the track was modified in order to host bikes and has become world renowned for the spectacular layout.

During 2017 Laguna Seca World SBK, Ducati’s Chaz Davies and Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea, the 2017 WorldSBK Champion, split wins.

“We are thrilled to welcome the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship back for 2018,” said Gill Campbell, Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca general manager. “It is an honor to be the only track in the United States to host the international series that features some of the best road course racers on two wheels from around the world. Fans who flock to the Monterey Peninsula every year clearly have a passion for the great racing they provide.”

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK Executive Director adds: “The American WorldSBK Round is always a popular one, and there is no circuit more fitting than Laguna Seca to host it. We are thrilled to return to Laguna, it feels like WorldSBK’s American home and we look forward to another successful event there. Going to a circuit as passionate about racing as we are is very important, so to share the same passion makes for a fantastic weekend. We look forward to returning to California in 2018!”