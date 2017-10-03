Jack Miller Breaks Right Leg; Will Miss Motegi MotoGP

Jack Miller Fractures Right Tibia

Australia’s Jack Miller broke his leg while training aboard his trial’s bike last Friday at his European base in Andorra.

The Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS MotoGP pilot put his right foot down to save a slow-speed front-end crash. This caused him to twist his right leg, which resulted in a fracture of the top right of his tibia.

Due to this, Miller will miss the next MotoGP round at Motegi in Japan, which is set for October 15.

Following the crash, Miller was taken to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus in Barcelona, where he underwent surgery on Saturday morning. A plate and eight screws were inserted to stabilize the Honda RC213V rider’s fracture.

Miller is undergoing physical therapy, and hopes to return for the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island in just over two weeks – a home race for Miller.

Miller’s crash follows Valentino Rossi’s training accident. The nine-time World Champion Rossi broke his right tibia and fibula, and returned to racing at Aragon just three 25 days after breaking his leg. The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP pilot finished fifth.

Miller will seek the same type of recovery to come back and ride his home race in Australia. So far this season, Miller’s best finish was sixth, which he achieved at Assen and San Marino. He is currently 13th in points with 56. His has one win under his leathers – the 2016 Netherlands GP at Assen.

“Obviously I’m both disappointed and frustrated to have to sit out the Japanese Grand Prix through an injury sustained while training, especially as it wasn’t even a crash,” Jack Miller says.

“We were out trials riding and I put a foot down when I lost traction from the front tyre. Nine times out of ten that would have been the end of the story, especially at such a low speed, but this time I must have caught my foot on something and ended up fracturing my right tibia close to the knee. The injury has been stabilized with a plate and screws and I already have some movement, but it’s clear that I won’t be fit for Motegi. However, I am determined to be back on the bike at Phillip Island and that’s what I’ll be working towards now with the physiotherapist.”

Michael Bartholemy, Team Principal, says “Jack was extremely unfortunate to end up with a fractured tibia from such a seemingly innocuous incident; it was just bad luck. The timing is also unfortunate, as we’re about to head overseas for three races in as many weekends, but Jack is adamant that he will miss only next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi. His aim is to be back on the bike for his home race at Phillip Island and the prognosis is good. He will work now with a physiotherapist to increase mobility in the injury and, together with his doctors, we will make a decision on whether he is fit to ride in Phillip Island immediately after the Japanese Grand Prix.”