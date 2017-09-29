Jake Gagne to Substitute for Bradl at Magny-Cours World Superbike

Jake Gagne to Race France WorldSBK

For the second time of the 2017 Superbike World Championship, the Red Bull Honda World Superbike team will use the American Jake Gagne as a substitute.

The 25-year-old rider debuted aboard the factory CBR1000RR SP2 during the Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca round of WorldSBK, substituting for the late Nicky Hayden. Gagne finished 15th in both races.

Gagne will ride the Honda once again this weekend during the Magny-Cours round of World Superbike. This time he’ll substitute for Stefan Bradl, who injured his wrist following a highside at Portimao WorldSBK.

Bradl underwent a series of evaluations back home in Germany, which revealed a scaphulonate ligament tear in his right wrist. Bradl underwent surgery Thursday, and his return to racing is unknown.

As for Gagne, he will join the already confirmed rider for France WSBK, Davide Giugliano.

“First of all I would like to wish Stefan a speedy recovery: I’ve been there before and it’s never nice to have stay away from racing due to injury,” Jake Gagne says.

“Obviously I would like to thank Honda and the team for the opportunity to come back and get a second shot at World Superbike,” Jake Gagne says. “Laguna Seca was a dream come true for me, and the knowledge and experience I gained from the team throughout that weekend was massive.

“It will also be nice to have some experience with this version of the Fireblade going into FP1. Magny-Cours is a completely new track for me but I look forward to the challenge of racing on a new circuit and continuing to learn and grow. I have also never been to France, so it will be an exciting week!”