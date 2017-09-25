Harley’s Ed Krawiec Dominates Maple Grove Raceway

Following his win at Charlotte NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle, the 40th of his career, Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines pilot Ed Krawiec claimed the points lead over Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki’s Le Tonglet.

He continued his dominance this past weekend at Maple Grove Raceway for the Dodge NHRA Nationals; there, Krawiec claimed his third-straight win at the Mohnton, Pa., track.

This gives Krawiec 12-straight elimination round wins aboard the Harley-Davidson Street Rod. He now has a 71-point lead over Tonglet in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoff standings.

Advertisement

“I’ve won three in a row before but never in a sequence this important,” said Krawiec, who has now won five times at Maple Grove Raceway. “To win the U.S. Nationals and then to follow that with wins in the first two Countdown rounds is simply huge. The team is really clicking and I’ve got a strong Harley Street Rod bike under me. We’ve got momentum but we won’t relax.”

Krawiec qualified fourth for the event with a best elapsed time (ET) of 6.841 seconds at 195.45 mph. Krawiec had to battle through Sunday elimination rounds to reach the final. He defeated Hines in round two and used a 0.016-second reaction time to score a critical holeshot win in the semi-finals.

“The holeshot victory in round three really put a smile on my face,” said Krawiec. “A racer lives for that kind of win because it’s all on you. You line up and get the win on your own.”

On Sunday, Krawiec’s domination of the Pro Stock Motorcycle field included low ET of the meet at 6.852 seconds and fastest top speed at 196.70 mph. Krawiec, a three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion on Harley-Davidson bikes, has five wins in six final-round appearances this season and 41 final-round wins for his career.

After two of six rounds in the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoffs, Krawiec leads the Pro Stock Motorcycle chase with 2,319 points.