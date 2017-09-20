Will Valentino Rossi Race Aragon MotoGP?

Twenty days ago, Valentino Rossi sustained a broken right leg while training aboard an enduro motorcycle in Italy.

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 pilot fractured his right tibia and fibula, had some titanium inserted, and, in nine-time World Champion fashion, immediately began rehabilitation.

The “Doctor” was on this track this week, just 18 days following his crash, piloting a YZF-R1M at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The 38-year-old Rossi is doing all he can to ride this weekend the Aragon Grand Prix. Though he’s not confirmed to ride—he must assess pain and receive official release from the Chief Medical Officer—Rossi is traveling to Motorland Aragon.

Rossi arrives at Aragon MotoGP fourth in standings – just 24 points behind the men tied for the lead, Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez and Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso. In second, 26 ahead of Rossi, is teammate Maverick Vinales. Rossi has never won at Aragon, but claimed three third-place finishes in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

If Rossi doesn’t ride, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK pilot Michael van der Mark will be present, ready to substitute.