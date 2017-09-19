Charlotte NHRA Pro Street Motorcycle

Two weeks ago at the Indy NHRA U.S. National, Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines pilot Ed Krawiec dominated, the three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion earning the 39th win of his career.

But he couldn’t bump the man leading the point standings: Nitro Fish Racing Suzuki’s Le Tonglet.

This changed following another dominating performance this past weekend at the Pro Stock Motorcycle final at the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

There, Krawiec claimed the 40th win of his career, piloting the Street Rod competition drag bike to an ET of 6.826 seconds with a fastest top speed of 197.74 mph.

He also bumped Tonglet from the top spot; Krawiec now has 2202 points, 48 ahead of Tonglet with five rounds remaining.