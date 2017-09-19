Valentino Rossi Enduro Crash Update

Just 18 days following a double fracture to his right leg sustained during an enduro crash, Valentino Rossi was back on the track.

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP pilot completed four laps aboard a Yamaha YZF-R1M street bike at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The reason of the testing was to evaluate the nine-time World Champion’s condition prior to this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix at Motorland Aragon, round 14 of 18. But rain halted any further riding, and the evaluation of the 38-year-old Italian’s physical condition was inconclusive.

As for participating in this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP, Yamaha says Rossi “will decide by the end of Wednesday, September 20, whether he will attempt to take part in this weekends Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón.”