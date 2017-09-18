2017 Portimao World Superbike Results

Heading into round 10 of 13 in the 2017 World Superbike Championship at Portugal’s Portimao circuit, Jonathan Rea only finished off the podium once.

The Kawasaki Racing Team ZX-10RR is hungry for a fourth-straight WorldSBK title, and he held nothing back during this weekend’s double header at Portimao.

There, Rea dominated both races, claiming the double – his fourth double of the season. He now has 11 wins this season, and 49 WorldSBK race wins. This places him third overall for most career wins, 10 behind the leader Carl Fogarty.

With his victories, Rea now has 431 points, 120 ahead of teammate Tom Sykes. Unfortunately Sykes missed both races due to breaking his finger in a Free Practice 3 wreck; he underwent successful surgery in Barcelona and is expected to return for round 11 at Magny-Cours, France, in two weeks.

Joining Rea on the race-one podium were Aruba.it Racing Ducati’s Chaz Davies and Marco Melandri, respectively. In race two, Pata Yamaha’s Michael van der Mark claimed second, with Melandri in third.