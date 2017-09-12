Fall Motorcycle Riding Tips

September begins colorful fall motorcycle rides…along with some unique hazards.



As I write this, the first day of autumn is still two weeks away on September 22, but in the far northern tier of states, the colors of fall are already beginning to show. Even here in southern Wisconsin, some trees and shrubs prone to early colors are already transitioning from green to red, orange, yellow and tan.

That means the days are getting shorter, the mornings cooler and fall riding to take in the colors is close at hand. So, to help assure you won’t miss this special time of year for getting out there, here’s the Ultimate Motorcycling annual fall color ride planning reminder!

To help with getting the latest information on where the colors are reaching their peak, some state tourism agencies or departments of natural resources set up websites with the latest information on fall color status.