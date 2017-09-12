2017 Portimao WorldSBK Preview

Following a year hiatus, World Superbike returns to Portugal’s Portimao circuit this weekend for round 10 of 13 in the 2017 WSBK Championship.

As the 30th season of WorldSBK begins its final four-round stretch, Jonathan Rea is in the most optimal position to not only dominate in Portimao, but claim a fourth-straight title with Kawasaki Racing Team.

Why?