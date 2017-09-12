2017 Portimao WorldSBK Preview
Following a year hiatus, World Superbike returns to Portugal’s Portimao circuit this weekend for round 10 of 13 in the 2017 WSBK Championship.
As the 30th season of WorldSBK begins its final four-round stretch, Jonathan Rea is in the most optimal position to not only dominate in Portimao, but claim a fourth-straight title with Kawasaki Racing Team.
Why?
- Rea has the most experience at Portimao; he has raced all 16 rounds of WorldSBK held at the Portuguese track.
- Rea has achieved 10 podium finishes in Portimao, including the double in 2015—his debut year aboard the Kawasaki Ninja. No other rider has claimed the WSBK podium more than five times in Portimao
- Portimao was Rea’s first-ever World Superbike race (2008, Honda). He claimed a 4/15 that year.
- Rea currently has the advantage with 381 points – 70 ahead of Kawasaki ZX-10RR teammate Tom Sykes. Only 200 points remain up for grabs in the final four rounds.
- So far this season, Rea has claimed nine wins and three pole positions.