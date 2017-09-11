2017 Misano MotoGP Results

The 2017 MotoGP Championship once again tightened at the top after round 13 of 18 at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

All eyes were on Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso, who entered his and Ducati’s home race with a nine-point lead over Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez. Dovi had also won the previous two rounds in Austria and Britain.

Dovi would get pipped by Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales for the pole position. As for Marquez, the three-time MotoGP Champion would qualify third.

Things would change once again for Sunday’s 28-lap, which was plagued by rain. Octo Pramac Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci and Marquez put in masterful rides, but Marquez got the best of Petrucci, who also led Friday practice.

Marquez would claim his fourth win of the season after a last-lap pass, finishing 1.192 of a second ahead of Petrucci. Dovizioso claimed third, 11.706 seconds off the pace. As for fan favorite Valentino Rossi, the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP pilot continues to recover from a broken leg that he sustained during an enduro-training crash.