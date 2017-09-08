2017 Misano MotoGP Friday Practice Results

Round 13 of the 2017 MotoGP Championship got underway Friday with the first day of free practice.

Leading the damp morning session was Repsol Honda’s Marc Marquez, who trails Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso by nine points in the standings. But come afternoon, which provided additional traction due to dry conditions, it was a showdown between Ducati and Yamaha.

When the second 45-minute free practice session wrapped up, Octo Pramac Racing Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci was quickest, taking the provisional pole by a mere 0.005 of a second ahead of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Vinales. Finishing third, 0.063 of a second back, was Silverstone MotoGP winner Dovizioso.

“Yeah, to be first I’m happy,” says Petrucci, who took the top time while having a fever. “At the last race at Silverstone we struggled a lot, so here I truly wanted to be fast from the beginning and since this morning the situation was good. It was a good situation because we tested here in mid-July, it was very hot.

“The only problem is that I have a cold and fever, and last night I only slept a few fours. I’m not 100% fit and because of this I slept at my house. I’m very fast even if the bike is not perfect, but I feel OK and tomorrow I hope to feel better.

“The feeling with the fairing is quite strange; we used the new fairing in Austria only and in Silverstone the bike was lighter to move. Now, the main problem is that the bike is very heavy to move. It is stable but it is difficult to change direction and lines in the corner, and this means the bike is very nervous in some corners, especially in the first sector.

“But, we feel that we get more of a benefit, even when not feeling well I must use all of my strength to move the bike. We will see tomorrow if we need to change something, but the aero of the bike with the fairing is very heavy and we will have to fix something.”

Repsol Honda’s Dani Pedrosa finished fourth, 0.115 of a second off the pace. He was followed by Marquez, who crashed during FP2 at turn 16, and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who crashed at turn 15. Crutchlow is riding with an injured finger; he severed the tendon in his clutch-hand’s index finger. Marquez was 0.244 of a second behind Petrucci, and Crutchlow 0.314 of a second.

Rounding out the top 10 at Misano MotoGP practice were Ducati Team test rider Michele Pirro (-0.360); Ducati Team’s Jorge Lorenzo (-0.383); Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone (-0.509); and Marc VDS Racing Honda’s Tito Rabat (-0589).

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) took eleventh overall despite a crash in FP1, heading another crasher on Day 1 – Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rookie Johann Zarco. Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) took P13 and edged out Reale Avinta Racing duo Loris Baz and Hector Barbera, who completed the top 15.

The 23-rider grid, missing Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Valentino Rossi, who’s sidelined with a broken leg, returns to Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Saturday for two additional free practice sessions and qualifying.

2017 Misano MotoGP Friday Practice Results: