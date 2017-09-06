Crutchlow Severs Finger

Britain’s top MotoGP pilot, Cal Crutchlow, suffered an injury Sunday while training near LCR Honda’s home base in Italy.

Crutchlow sliced his left-hand’s index finger with a knife, and was diagnosed at Pistoia Hospital with a “lesion of the extensor tendon of the second finger.”

Doctors sutured the severed tendon, and provided Crutchlow with a custom-made splint for adequate immobilization of his main clutch finger.

Due to the injury, Crutchlow may have some trouble at this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, round 13 of 2017 MotoGP.

“Unfortunately, I sliced my finger with a knife (Sunday) and it severed the tendon on my left index finger, ” Cal Crutchlow said. “I slept on it, but as the bleeding continued this morning, I went to the Emergency Room at Pistoia Hospital, where I was examined by Dr. Riccardo Simonti who discovered that the tendon was severed. I then had an operation on my finger to reattach the tendon and then stitch it all back up.

“I was taken care of very well at the hospital, they did a good job. Since then I visited a hand specialist in Parma who made me a splint for the finger to give me every opportunity to ride at my best this weekend for the San Marino GP. I am sure it will be difficult, but I will try one hundred percent as always. Let’s see how it goes.”

Crutchlow’s injury arrives after nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi broke his right leg during an enduro-training crash in Italy. Rossi, a factory Yamaha racer, will miss this weekend’s San Marino GP, a home race, and likely the following round at Aragon.