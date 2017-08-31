Valentino Rossi Enduro Accident

UPDATE: MotoGP just confirmed the following:

“Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) has broken his tibia and fibula in an enduro training accident in Italy, with the rider from Tavullia set to undergo surgery on Thursday to fix the injury.

“He will be forced to sit out at least his home round at Misano – next on the calendar – with the timescale for his recovery not yet known.”

Valentino Rossi suffered another setback Thursday evening. Italian reports such as Gazzetta dello Sport said that Rossi broke his leg during a training crash, but no injuries were confirmed by his team.

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team did confirm that the 38-year-old Italian was involved in a enduro accident Thursday near his home in Urbino, Italy

Rossi was “taken to the ‘Ospedale Civile di Urbino’ for a check-up.” Movistar Yamaha MotoGP says a “further medical bulletin will be issued in due course.”

If the broken leg rumors are true, Rossi would be forced to miss his home race, the San Marino GP at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. This would also be a huge blow to his attempt at a 10th World Title.

The news arrives after Rossi made history last week at Silverstone by becoming the only rider in GP history to achieve 300 premier-class starts. Rossi finished fourth at the British Grand Prix.

So far this season Rossi achieved four podiums, including a win at Assen. With six rounds remaining, VR46 is fourth in points with 157, 26 behind points leader Ducati Team’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Rossi also suffered a motocross-training injury ahead of Mugello, and complained of pain in his stomach and chest. Regardless, Rossi raced and finished fourth.

Rossi’s last fracture was during the 2010 Italian Grand Prix at Mugello; he missed six weeks of racing that year.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP should update us shortly!